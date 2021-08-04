Is chocolate the secret behind the Queen's youthful appearance? The proof is in the pudding…

The Queen "is absolutely a chocoholic" according to former royal chef Darren McGrady. From delighting in her favourite chocolate truffles to tucking into afternoon tea every day, the monarch is no stranger to indulgence. Although the royal's sweet tooth may not come as a surprise, the 95-year-old must behold a secret behind her radiant skin and seemingly endless energy levels – and we might just have the answer.

HELLO! spoke with a former royal nutritionist to analyse the Queen's daily diet - and you'll be surprised to learn that her hack for staying youthful are sweeter than you might think.

Read on to discover Jennifer Hanway's expert intel on how being a chocoholic like the Queen can *actually* be good for you…

"When our skin ages, it can turn grey or develop dark spots," explains Jennifer. "The reason behind that is because of free radical damage, which can affect the healthy cells in our body. So, to stay glowing and healthy, you need a ton of things like berries, organic coffee, or really high percentage cacao dark chocolate," which are a rich source of antioxidants and minerals.

The Queen has an extremely sweet tooth

Yes, you read that right. Chocolate is so antioxidant-rich, that research suggests it may even help lower the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation and insulin resistance, and improve brain function.

Former royal chef Darren previously revealed that Her Majesty favours truffles by Bond Street chocolatiers Charbonnel et Walker, long known for its connection to the royal family. He took to Twitter to share a photo of the company's Pink Champagne Truffles, writing: "Wondering what fancy chocolates to buy? Here are The Queen's favourites!"

Jennifer also suggests the Queen's love of red meat and fish could also be key factors in her age-defying diet. "Protein is so key for nutrition," she explained. "Good quality protein has a ton of B vitamins and iron, which are really important for energy."

On the Queen's favourite lemon Dover sole lunch dish, Jennifer said: "There are wonderful omega threes in fish which are great for the elasticity of the skin and are so important for energy."

Well, the proof is in the pudding. If eating chocolate is good enough for the Queen, it's good enough for us!

