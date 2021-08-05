What royal mums eat after giving birth: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie & more These maternity suites are like five-star luxury…

The royal family are no stranger to luxury, so it comes as little surprise that royal mothers are given the very best midwifery care. From four-poster suites at the Portland Hospital where Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie gave birth, to the famous Lindo Wing afternoon tea at St Mary's where Kate Middleton welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – these hospitals certainly know how to take the sting out of childbirth.

Most impressive are the decadent menus served at these royal-approved hospitals, where new mothers can be treated to celebratory champagne on ice and the Queen's favourite afternoon tea.

HELLO! takes a look at the decadent menus on offer at some of London's most luxurious hospital suites…

Full English Breakfast

In true British style, guests at the exclusive Lindo Wing are treated to a cooked breakfast on each day of their stay. From sausages to baked beans, fresh tomatoes and sunshine yellow eggs, this dining experience beats the usual toast and butter.

Seafood

Lobster has appeared on the menu at the celebrity-favourite Portland hospital, where the Duchess of York gave birth to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

However, it's highly likely that royal mothers give this fine dining option a miss, as shellfish is strictly forbidden from royal menus due to its risk of food poisoning.

Royal mothers can tuck into lobster after their delivery

Afternoon Tea

It has been reported that afternoon tea is served every day at the Portland for new mothers and their guests to enjoy whilst recovering from birth. All the classics feature on this tiered delight, including a choice of finger sandwiches, strawberry tarts, lemon posset, fresh scones with clotted cream and jam.

CEO of Portland hospital, Janene Madden, has previously said of the experience: "What I can advocate about here is that it is like having a holiday. You get to use the nursery, your baby is only brought back for feeding time, so after two or three nights here you leave here feeling really fit and well and ready to face this challenge as a new mum. It's how it should be."

MIC star Binky Felstead enjoyed afternoon tea at the Portland after giving birth

Champagne and Strawberries

Previously described as "just like a five-star hotel", royal mothers delivering at St Mary's Lindo Wing can arrange a post-birth champagne package with super sweet strawberries to toast the new arrival.

