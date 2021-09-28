Princess Anne's unusual breakfast is so healthy – but it might make your stomach churn Princess Anne's unusual breakfast is so healthy – but it might make your stomach churn

Breakfast is commonly considered the most important meal of the day - and for the royal household, this belief is no exception. Princess Anne reportedly likes to start her day with a bowl of fruit, kickstarting her metabolism with a naturally sugary kick – but the way she likes to eat her bananas might make your stomach churn.

It has been reported that the Queen's daughter often has a bizarre request for her bananas – preferring them to be out of date. Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told TODAY: "[Princess Anne] almost always preferred the bananas almost black - overripe - because they digest easier."

Although the Princess Royal's banana preference may not be the most appetising, Anne is certainly harbouring the benefits of eating her bananas once they've passed their prime.

According to studies, when a banana has started to brown, it means all the starch and chlorophyll in the fruit has broken down into sugar. Brown bananas are typically much sweeter, which is why people often use mushy bananas to bake with.

The Princess Royal likes to eat her bananas when they are overripe

Further research published in an article on Spoon University reads: "This breakdown of chlorophyll is the reason why antioxidant levels increase as bananas age.

"So a fully brown banana is an antioxidant powerhouse." Maybe a brown banana a day is the secret behind Anne's glowing complexion at 71!

Anne has a glowing complexion and flawless features

The monarch’s daughter isn’t the only royal picky about fruit. Darren also revealed that the Queen loves to eat fresh fruit, but only when they are in season.

"You can send strawberries every day to the queen during summer at Balmoral and she’ll never say a word," he said ."Try including strawberries on the menu in January and she’ll scrub out the line and say don’t dare send me genetically modified strawberries."

