Meghan Markle swears by this genius kitchen tool for her ultra-healthy meals

The Duchess of Sussex is a self-proclaimed foodie, and there's one particular kitchen appliance she admits she can't live without!

In previous interviews, Meghan has revealed that she loves her Vitamix blender so much that she would even travel with it while she was a working actress, taking it with her during weekends away with the Suits cast while filming in Canada. You can even see her using it in one photoshoot with food blog Eye Swoon.

She told Esquire: "When I had my car brought out here [to Canada], I shipped my Vitamix in the backseat. It was one of the things where I was like I cannot travel without my Vitamix. It's like a commercial at this point. But I use it every day for pestos or shakes. Okay, now that's too much. I need to stop."

Meghan also detailed a weekend away with her co-star Patrick J Adams, his family and the Suits clan, saying: "Me and my Vitamix, we really sort of ran the show on feeding everybody for that weekend."

The powerful Vitamix blender is also loved by countless other stars such as Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zac Efron, who all love it for helping them to make fresh and easy drinks and recipes.

Meghan has talked a lot about her love of food. IMAGE: Instagram

As an alternative, the highly-rated Ninja blender is also a slightly more affordable option, which has rave reviews, too.

We know that the royal is a huge smoothie fan, too, and no doubt relies on her beloved blender to blitz up her favourite drink - which she has previously said is made from blueberries and vanilla protein powder.

The Duchess loves to cook

She previously revealed that she likes to swap coffee for green juice in the afternoons, too, telling Today: "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4pm slump. But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."

These days, we wouldn't be surprised if Meghan uses her Vitamix for her children Archie and Lili's meals, too - it's thought that she likes to serve them up lots of organic veggies. Yum!

