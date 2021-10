Princess Anne’s favourite dessert will only cost you 10p The Princess Royal would serve her dinner guests choc ices

Little is known about Princess Anne's eating habits, but the royal did previously reveal her ridiculously easy dessert hack when she is hosting dinner guests – and it's the last thing you'd expect from the Queen's daughter!

When we think of royal banquets, we envisage lavish table decorations, indulgent menus and glamorous dress codes, but a personal invite to dine with the Princess Royal is much like dining from the average household kitchen.

The 71-year-old royal prefers simplicity over fuss, opting to serve her dinner guests "pork pies" or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat.

According to MailOnline, the Princess prefers to serve "whichever she could defrost the quickest," along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans.

The Princess is a fan of tinned pies from Fray Bentos

Regarding her speedy meal choices, Anne previously explained: "After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car."

Yes, you read that right. Dessert when dining with Anne at the palace would be a plain and simple chocolate-coated ice cream bar, typically costing just 15p from most supermarkets. We admire her frivolity!

The royal's menu might seem simplistic, but there's no denying Anne's wicked humour and quick wit would make her the ultimate dinner host.

We imagine Anne would make a fabulous dinner guest

Princess Anne isn't the only royal to favour 'normal' food over five-star catering, either. Former royal chef Darren McGrady remembers how Princess Diana used to take Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's on Saturday afternoons, insisting the young boys were after the toys that came with their Happy Meal.

The Queen is also said to enjoy burgers when at her Scotland residence, Balmoral Castle – although admittedly these aren't from McDonald's, but instead whipped up on the grill by her trusted palace chefs.

