Well, we just love this! It's rare we discover such fascinating details about a royal's home, but we've unearthed a rare gem of a story about the fabulous Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

In an article in The Lady magazine titled 'Christmas with Princess Anne', the publication reveals all about the royal's kitchen, which is run in "a very relaxed country-house style, with the dogs and horses taking priority".

Anne's kitchen is said to be "unconventional" with the brilliant atmosphere of Downton Abbey combined with royal dogs. The kitchen is the dogs' domain (love that!) and the room is "large but simple". The immense fridge is our favourite part though...

The Lady writes: "Her tiny frame is testament to the fact that she is not a big eater, but the large walk-in fridge is her favourite place. The cook will leave snacks for the princess to graze on. Strong cheeses, pâté and cooked hams hanging from the cold interior walls of the refrigerated room are in endless supply. Pheasants, of course, will hang when in season."

Princess Anne's home, Gatcombe Park

The Princess Royal does not like waste so staff are encouraged to find a use for everything in the kitchen, reveals the publication.

When it comes to Anne's favourite foods, The Lady explains how the Queen's daughter likes simple cuisine, but on occasion, she asks her cook to prepare a recipe she has found in a magazine. The mother-of-two sticks to lighter meals during a working day or at formal events.

The Princess Royal

We also know a little about Anne's dinner party habits. The 71-year-old royal prefers simplicity over fuss, opting to serve her dinner guests "pork pies" or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat.

According to MailOnline, the Princess likes to serve "whichever she could defrost the quickest," along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans.

Regarding her speedy meal choices, Anne previously explained: "After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car."

