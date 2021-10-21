Love mince pies? There's an advent calendar with your name on it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ah, Christmas. Pigs in blankets, chocolate logs and turkey stuffing are just some of the delicious delicacies we look forward to on the day, but I think we can all agree that mince pies are the star of the show.

With their buttery pastry and sweet fruit filling, they are the perfect treat for all the family to enjoy. However, if you can't wait 'til Christmas, then why not check out one of these amazing mince pie advent calendars?

Festive mini mince pie advent calendar, £34.99, Selfridges

Selfridges is known for its sensational food selection, and their advent calendars are no different. The 'Festive mini mince pie advent calendar' contains 24 delicious variations of the sweet treat, including citrus, almond and chocolate, yum!

Lottie Shaw's 25 Days Of Baked Treats, £45, Not On The High Street

This '25 Days Of Baked Treats' advent calendar has a wide variety of desserts for everyone to enjoy, including a box of traditional mince pies to open on Christmas Day.

Little Moons advent calendar, £35, Little Moons

Little Moons took the internet by storm in summer, with the mochi ice cream treat going viral on TikTok. Luckily for us, the brand is bringing out an advent calendar with lots of new flavours, including nutcracker, candy cane and, of course, mince pie. It is priced at £35 and will be available to shop from 8 November.

