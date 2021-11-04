Best hot chocolate advent calendars for the chocoholic in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Come Christmas, there's nothing like sitting by the fire with a creamy hot chocolate and a festive film to match! Packed with a number of rich and velvety brews, we've rounded up the best hot chocolate advent calendars from John Lewis, Whittards, Nespresso and more, so you can celebrate the holiday season with a cup of cocoa – delicious!

The Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar for Two, £60, Whittards

From signature classics to creative, cutting-edge concoctions, Whittards has created the ultimate hot chocolate calendar. Beautifully boxed in star themed packaging, try out 12 delectable flavours – just stir in steaming milk and you're good to go.

Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar, £20, John Lewis

Hot chocolate connoisseurs will adore this advent calendar. Filled with luxury Italian flavoured hot chocolate drinks to enjoy, sample several different blends including orange, caramel, mint, cinnamon, banana and more.

Nespresso Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar, £19.99, Amazon

Nespresso's advent calendar is stocked with 24 hot chocolate capsules. Keep it classic and whip up either a dark or milk chocolate brew as you put your feet up. Feeling adventurous? Try a toffee caramel or mint hot chocolate as you countdown to Christmas Day.

Mug Cocoa Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar, £27, Etsy

Made with real Belgian chocolate, Etsy's bestselling advent calendar contains brand new blends of cocoa including Sticky Toffee, Choc Biscuit, Choc Roses, Banana Lama, Santas Cocoa, and Christmas Carrot to kick off the season.

12 Hot Chocolates of Christmas Gift Box Selection, £17, Etsy

These winter warmers are sure to put a smile on your face! Inside you'll discover 12 sachets of delicious hot chocolate and a pack of fluffy vanilla vegan marshmallows.

