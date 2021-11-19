Jennifer Garner's 10-minute cornbread recipe is a must-try this Thanksgiving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's one thing actress Jennifer Garner will be eating on Thanksgiving, it's cornbread. While sweet potato and marshmallow pie and pumpkin pie are staples, cornbread is a quick and easy side dish that is often overlooked.

The 13 Going On 30 star previously revealed she could make her family's homemade cornbread "in my sleep." Want to know how?

Jennifer previously shared her recipe, which was passed down from her mother, and revealed she chats to Patricia throughout the baking process. We've all been guilty of doing that – there's something about your own mum's cooking that you just can't beat!

Jennifer's cornbread recipe is passed down from her mother

On her Instagram page, the movie star wrote: "I call my mom every time I make cornbread—even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom."

She added: "This cornbread takes no time at all, is incredibly forgiving, and is an every other day staple at my house: perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast. Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do." Try cooking Jennifer's cornbread yourself...

Jennifer Garner's cornbread recipe

'Grandmom’s Cornbread by Patricia English Garner'

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp oil

3/4 cup cornmeal

1/4 cup flour

1 rounded tsp baking powder

1/4 rounded tsp baking soda

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Set oven to 450 degrees (230 / 210 fan). Pour oil into a heavy skillet and put that in the oven.

Step 2

Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt in a bowl.

Step 3

Add egg to the mixture and enough buttermilk until the batter is thinner than pancake batter.

Step 4

VERY carefully take the skillet out of the oven and pour oil into the batter.

Step 5

Mix the batter and pour it into the hot skillet.

Step 6

Return to the oven and bake. Watch carefully after 10 minutes, until brown.

Step 7

Mom says eat with butter.

Step 8

Yum.

