The ultimate crepe recipe to try this Pancake Day A lighter alternative to your regular pancakes

Shrove Tuesday, one of the most gluttonous days of the year, is almost upon us. But if you're in the mood for a lighter alternative to your regular pancakes, why not whip up a batch of delicious and easy-to-make crepes?

Catering company Le Montmartre, which is based in London, Sydney, and Paris, has shared their simple recipe that's perfect for sweet or savoury crepes. Now all you have to do is choose your toppings!

Ingredients:

- Half a litre of milk

- 250g flour

- A pinch of salt

- 4 eggs

- 2 tbsp olive oil

- 1 or 2 tbsp water

Method:

1. Put the flour in a mixing bowl and make a hole in the middle.

2. Break the eggs in the hole and add the olive oil, the salt and a bit of the milk.

3. Mix everything together well with a wooden spoon and add the milk gradually while mixing. You can also add lemon zest to the mix. Add the water.

4. Cover the mixing bowl with a kitchen towel and leave the batter to rest for at least 30 minutes, 1 hour if possible. Pour 1 ladle of the mix into a hot and buttered pan.

Le Montmartre office catering

Catering company Le Montmartre specialises in office and events catering, whether you want to organise a breakfast or a lunch for a meeting, or a more fun and interactive pop-up event that is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.

For the pop-ups, chefs will simply come to your office, set up their equipment, and swiftly serve whatever food you've ordered. Choose from crepes, a chocolate fountain, cheese fondue, a smoothie and juice bar station, an alfresco barbecue and more. They can cater for a whole number of office workers as well as dietary requirements.

When HELLO! opted for the crepe service, we were treated to delicious sweet and savoury crepes, with fillings including ham and cheese, mushroom and tomato, banana and Nutella, and the classic lemon and sugar.

For more information, visit lemontmartre.co.uk