17 best Easter candy treats for a very hoppy holiday, from luxury to the classics

Easter 2022 is on Sunday, April 17, so we hope you have your plans in place for your Easter egg hunts, Easter gifts for loved ones and Easter baskets – all of which mean you need a generous supply of Easter candy on hand!

Whether you’re looking for gourmet Easter candy from Godiva or Nordstrom, fun and colourful Easter sweets from shops like Dylan’s Candy Bar, or budget-friendly grocery store buys from Amazon or Safeway, we have the perfect Easter candy for you.

You'll even find delicious cookies and cupcakes you can order online and have delivered to yourself or someone you love to wish them a Happy Easter.

So get your sweet tooth ready and check out our edit of the best Easter candy to shop now...

Shop the best Easter candy

Chocolate Easter Egg Gift Box, 18 pc, $24.99, Godiva

Five flavors of luxury Belgian chocolate eggs are beautifully wrapped in colorful foil.

Extra-Thick Easter Egg, $49.95, Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat's Extra Thick Easter eggs, filled with chocolate truffles,are for the true chocolate lover.

CHARBONNEL ET WALKER Chocolate Easter Egg with Truffles Gift, was $60 now $45, Nordstrom

Artisan-crafted chocolates in a pretty gift box by Charbonnel Et Walker, recognized on the Royal Warrant list by the British Royal Family.

Milk Chocolate Premium Gift Basket, $100, Ethel M Chocolates

For the milk chocolate lover in your life, a basket full of gourmet treats: the 24-piece Milk Chocolate Collection, Milk Chocolate Pecans, Milk Chocolate Coins, four Milk Chocolate Caramel Bars and four pure Milk Chocolate Bars.

Easter Favorites Basket, $54, See's Candy

See's Candy never disappoints with it's Easter goodies. Among our favorites is this Easter basket containing: assorted Easter eggs, a Little Milk Chocolate Bunny, Jelly Beans, a Rocky Road egg and more.

Alder Creek Easter Gift Basket, $49.99, Macy's

A basket that includes a plush bunny and is full of treats from Tom Clark's Popcorn to Peeps.

Brighten Someone's Day Care Package, $42, Seattle Chocolate

Straight from the Pacific Northwest from woman-owned Seattle Chocolate, this spring care package that includes limited-edition chocolate truffle bars and more.

Garden Party Tackle Box, $28, Dylan's Candy Bar

We love Dylan's Candy Bar's line of 'Tackle Box' gifts. Every Easter candy you could imagine, all in one handy box - chocolates, pretzels, and fruity treats and jelly beans for the hoppiest Easter ever.

Happy Easter Basket, $29, Seattle Chocolate

We love this Seattle Chocolate Easter gift: a chocolate bunny, Carrot Cake Truffle Bar and truffle assortment all packaged in a beautifully illustrated box.

Foil-Wrapped Chocolate Easter Egg Gift Box, 5 pc, $9.95, Godiva

Godiva chocolates are the ultimate sweet indulgence, and perfect for an Easter treat.

Easter Eggstravaganza Basket, $79.99, Simply Chocolate

Attention chocolate lovers: THIS is the Easter basket for you! Indulge in a solid chocolate bunny, 12 milk chocolate pretzels with sprinkles, 9 assorted Belgian chocolate truffles, half a pound of foil chocolate Easter eggs and 5 chocolate-covered Oreos, all packed into a pretty woven gift basket.

Alder Creek Easter Gift Basket, $39.99, Macy's

Among Macy's fun collection of Easter gift baskets is this cute basket that includes a plush bunny and is full of treats.

Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Solid Rabbit, $9.84, Amazon

Everybunny loves a chocolate Easter rabbit! The Russell Stover bunny is solid milk chocolate, a traditional treat that will add joy to any Easter basket.

Peeps Hot Tamales flavor, pack of 10, $1.99, Safeway

We’d be remiss if we didn’t give a nod to this Easter candy that causes a buzz every year. These flavors are just for the true Peeps addict: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Chicks and Froot Loops.

Best Easter cookies and cupcakes

If you're in the mood for some baked Easter treats, these Easter cookies and cupcakes will be delivered straight to your door.

Buttercream Frosted Egg Cut-Outs, $34.99, Cheryl's

A box of one dozen buttercream frosted cookies with an Easter theme.

Easter Delight Cookie Box, $39.99, Mrs Fields

Another great Easter cookie gift to share: in this fun Easter box you’ll find 24 Mrs Fields Nibblers bite-sized cookies plus two hand-frosted Easter cookies perfect to get hopping on spring.

Easter 6-pack, $65.99, Wicked Good Cupcakes

With this gift pack you can choose six Easter- or non-Easter themed layered cupcake jars from a host of flavors. The treats – which also come in a gluten-free version – are from Wicked Good Cupcakes, which you may have spotted on Shark Tank, GMA and The View.

