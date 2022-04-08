Marks & Spencer's mouth-watering 2022 Easter treats send shoppers wild

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You know you're in for a treat when Marks & Spencer releases its Easter selection! 2022 is set to be another delicious year, with the store offering everything from a luxury floral egg to a Percy Pig gift bag and everything in between.

So what can you get your hands on this Easter weekend? M&S has plenty of chocolatey treats and if it's anything like last year, they're all going to sell out, so get your order in quickly!

Take a look at the best Easter treats from M&S. It's not just chocolate eggs…

Single Origin Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £15, M&S

If you do want a classic easter egg, this one is filled with delicious truffles.

Belgian Milk Chocolate Floral Easter Egg, £15, M&S

This beautiful Easter egg is crafted from smooth Belgian milk chocolate, and hand-decorated with intricate sugar flowers and leaves.

Indulgent Chocolate Easter Gift Bag, £35, M&S

Give them the ultimate treat with this indulgent Easter gift set. The reusable bag contains milk chocolate truffles, Swiss chocolate mini eggs and salted caramel flakes to take their hot chocolates to the next level.

Colin the Caterpillar Easter Gift Bag, £35, M&S

The star of the show is, of course, Colin the Caterpillar. Priced at £35, this online exclusive gift bag contains an Easter Bunny Meets Colin the Caterpillar cake, a milk chocolate Easter egg, mini colin faces, and for sweet fans - bags of fruit gums in juicy cherry flavours.

Easter Egg Hunt Gift Bag, £30, M&S

Second only to Percy Pig! This fun Easter gift bag contains everything you need to organise your own egg hunt. Inside you'll find a Hogs and Kisses easter egg, tasty chewy sweets, chocolate Percy Pig Pennies and activity cards.

Easter Bunny Vegan Gift Bag, £40, M&S

Vegan? This gift bag features the likes of Marks & Spencer's Made Without Dairy Charlie Bunny, Plant Kitchen's chocolate spread and luxury dairy-free hot cross buns - all in an eco-friendly tote bag.

Easter Windsor Hamper, £100, M&S

For something truly extravagant, allow us to introduce Marks & Spencer's Easter Windsor Hamper. With luxury chocolates, biscuits, nuts, hot cross buns, prosecco and Cotes du Rhone La Grande Voute red wine, all contained in a woven wicker hamper, it has everything you need for an Easter feast.

Chicky Choccy Treats Easter Letterbox Gift, £25, M&S

Can't be with a loved one this Easter? Send them this M&S letterbox gift. Filled with milk chocolate bubbly bunnies, milk Choc Corn chocolate popcorn and chocolate eggs, plus space for a personal message, it's sure to put a smile on their face.

