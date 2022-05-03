Le Creuset is currently in the Amazon sale - but hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Le Creuset dishes are the Queen of kitchen buys, and we’re entirely jealous of anyone who has one of their iconic casserole dishes. Unfortunately, at over £200, they’re out of most people’s price ranges - which is where Amazon comes in. The online retailer is offering discounts on Le Creuset right now, with savings on dishes, pans and more. Hurry though, as the deal ends soon!

Shop Le Creuset in the Amazon sale

READ: 22 best occasion jumpsuits to wear for the summer

Le Creuset 22cm signature shallow casserole, was £250, now £186.99, Amazon

The dish usually costs £250, but right now you can get hold of it for £186.99, saving you an impressive £63. Suitable for use on all hob types, including induction, in the oven or under the grill, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, making it an excellent investment.

Le Creuset 20cm signature shallow casserole, was £215, now £155.48, Amazon

The slightly smaller 20cm dish is also reduced in the colour cerise, at £155.48.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Le Creuset stoneware shallow dish, was £60, now £44.99, Amazon

The shallow rectangular dish is perfect for roasting, baking and serving. Made with enamelled stoneware, the dish is chip-resistant and durable - and we love the cool mint shade!

Le Creuset toughened non-stick saucepan set with lids, was £389, now £286.17, Amazon

The reviews speak for themselves with this three-piece saucepan set, bringing in an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of five on Amazon.

Le Creuset 3-Ply stainless steel saut é pan with lid, was £169, now £135.20, Amazon

MORE: 9 best garden pods for a luxury outdoor area 2022: John Lewis, Etsy & more

Another kitchen classic raking in the glowing reviews is the 3-ply saut é pan. One shopper wrote, "This is a fantastic pan. Always my favourite. Great size, cooks well and cleans easily. Highly recommended".

Le Creuset pumpkin casserole with lid, was £195, now £145.99, Amazon

We love this cute pumpkin casserole dish! Suitable for roasting, baking and keeping food warm whilst serving, thanks to the heat retention and distribution. The side handles make it easy to carry without the need for oven gloves.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.