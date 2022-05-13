The official Platinum Jubilee cookbook is 40% off right now - so you can eat like royalty for the Jubilee weekend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What better way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee than by tucking into a selection of delicious, home-cooked food which has been approved by the Queen herself?

The official Platinum Jubilee cookbook is filled with 70 recipes that you can enjoy at home, many of which have been served during royal visits. The cookbook is available to buy now on Amazon - and it currently has 40% off.

The cookbook will make the perfect gift to celebrate the Jubilee, or a special keepsake to treasure for years to come.

The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook, was £30, now £19.99/ $36, Amazon

The delectable recipes include Spanish marmalade, chicken wellington, whiskey-laced bread and butter pudding and more, all of which have been showcased by embassies around the world.

Not only does the book provide insight into the dishes enjoyed by the Royals, but it delves into food history and stories, along with photography - promising to give an insight into Her Majesty's 70-year-reign.

Forewords by the Queen herself, along with her late husband Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camila are included in the special cookbook, celebrating British cuisine and dishes from across the world that have been enjoyed over the last 70 years.

The cookbook has received five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "This is a tremendous cookbook. It surveys recipes from across the world, exploring the link between diplomacy and food. An army marches on its stomach. The way to a person’s heart is through their belly. Indeed! The book is handsomely produced. And the photographs and essays are all terrific. I love this. And it’s a great memento in food for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee".

Author of the book and food writer, Ameer Kotecha, will be donating 100% of royalties from the sales to The Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund (PWCF) and The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

