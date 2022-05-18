These Royal Jubilee cake decorations will make you want to start baking this second

Sophie Bates
Royal Jubilee cake baking essentials all royal fans will love. Whether you're a baking pro or a rookie, you're going to love the Jubilee cake decorations available to shop now. From Lakeland to Amazon, the union jack decorations are the perfect way to add some Jubilee-themed fun to your baked treats over the bank holiday.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner - and many of us are beginning to prep for a long weekend of celebrations. Whether you're attending a street party, hosting a barbeque in the garden or relaxing at home, we're sure your guests wouldn't say no to some home baked (or shop bought) treats - which of course need Jubilee-themed decorations.
We've searched and found the best Jubilee cake decorations to shop now, from tiered stands to union jack toppers - and they're going to inspire you to get baking right away.
Best Jubilee cake decorations to shop
12-pack Turning Tables Jubilee cake toppers, £4.29, Lakeland
Union Jack cake bunting, £3.49, Amazon
Jubilee glitter cake decorations, from £2, Etsy
20-pack gold crown cupcake toppers, £4.99, Amazon
Six-pack Queen cake toppers, £9, NotOnTheHighStreet
Jubilee embossed baking stamp, £3.90, eBay
Cake cases with chocolate balls & Jubilee sprinkles, £4.25, The Cake Decorating Company
48-pack Jubilee cake decorations, £9.99, Amazon
Talking Tables two-tier cake stand, £13.99, Lakeland
Platinum Jubilee cake toppers, £3.50, NotOnTheHighStreet
