These Royal Jubilee cake decorations will make you want to start baking this second

Ready, steady, bake!

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner - and many of us are beginning to prep for a long weekend of celebrations. Whether you're attending a street party, hosting a barbeque in the garden or relaxing at home, we're sure your guests wouldn't say no to some home baked (or shop bought) treats - which of course need Jubilee-themed decorations.

We've searched and found the best Jubilee cake decorations to shop now, from tiered stands to union jack toppers - and they're going to inspire you to get baking right away.

Best Jubilee cake decorations to shop

lakeland-jubilee-cake-topper

12-pack Turning Tables Jubilee cake toppers, £4.29, Lakeland

amazon-new-bunting

Union Jack cake bunting, £3.49, Amazon

etsy-glitter-cupcake-topper

Jubilee glitter cake decorations, from £2, Etsy 

gold-cupcake-toppers

20-pack gold crown cupcake toppers, £4.99, Amazon

not-on-the-high-street-queen-cake-topper

Six-pack Queen cake toppers, £9, NotOnTheHighStreet

ebay-queen-jubilee-cake-stamper

Jubilee embossed baking stamp, £3.90, eBay

cake-decorating-company-jubilee-cases-and-sprinkles

Cake cases with chocolate balls & Jubilee sprinkles, £4.25, The Cake Decorating Company

amazon-jubilee-cake-toppers

48-pack Jubilee cake decorations, £9.99, Amazon

lakeland-jubilee-cake-stand

Talking Tables two-tier cake stand, £13.99, Lakeland

not-on-the-high-street-jubilee-cupcake-topper

Platinum Jubilee cake toppers, £3.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

