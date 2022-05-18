These Royal Jubilee cake decorations will make you want to start baking this second

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner - and many of us are beginning to prep for a long weekend of celebrations. Whether you're attending a street party, hosting a barbeque in the garden or relaxing at home, we're sure your guests wouldn't say no to some home baked (or shop bought) treats - which of course need Jubilee-themed decorations.

We've searched and found the best Jubilee cake decorations to shop now, from tiered stands to union jack toppers - and they're going to inspire you to get baking right away.

Best Jubilee cake decorations to shop

12-pack Turning Tables Jubilee cake toppers, £4.29, Lakeland

Union Jack cake bunting, £3.49, Amazon

Jubilee glitter cake decorations, from £2, Etsy

20-pack gold crown cupcake toppers, £4.99, Amazon

Six-pack Queen cake toppers, £9, NotOnTheHighStreet

Jubilee embossed baking stamp, £3.90, eBay

Cake cases with chocolate balls & Jubilee sprinkles, £4.25, The Cake Decorating Company

48-pack Jubilee cake decorations, £9.99, Amazon

Talking Tables two-tier cake stand, £13.99, Lakeland

Platinum Jubilee cake toppers, £3.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

