Archie Harrison's favourite foods: From waffles to cake and more Waffles are a hit for the royal toddler

The Queen's great-grandson Archie Harrison is growing up in sunny California with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and only last month celebrated his third birthday.

Now living such an outdoorsy lifestyle in the US, we imagine the family have adopted the LA healthy eating mindset too – and as we know mother Meghan loves to cook, Archie's diet is bound to be full of nutritious foods. No doubt the young royal and his little sister Lilibet enjoy some tasty treats too – but what do they actually like to eat?

Read on if you want to know more about Archie's favourite foods…

Archie's homecooked meals

In the CBS documentary Meghan and Harry Plus One. friends of Meghan and Harry gave an insight into the types of foods their young soon likely eats at home in Montecito, California.

Meghan's makeup artist friend Daniel Martin told Gayle King: "I'm sure the baby's gonna be raised like, definitely clean and green. Clean and green for the baby. She loves to cook. Eating organic whenever she can."

Daniel added that foodie Meghan will likely shun ready-made baby food for Archie. "Oh, I totally see her making her own baby food," he revealed.

A mostly vegetarian or vegan diet

If Archie eats like his parents, it's more than likely the tot will have a diet largely free of meat.

The Mirror newspaper previously reported that Meghan is an animal lover who eats vegan during the week, and she's encouraged Harry to eat less meat too. So lots of fresh fruit and veg for Archie!

Archie adores waffles!

In his recent interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Prince Harry revealed that his son loves eating waffles in the morning and his favourite breakfast is cooked using a present from his the Queen.

The young royal loves waffles for breakfast!

Harry said: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Harry is also a waffle convert, telling James: "Now I have waffles for breakfast, a bit of yoghurt, a bit of jam on top. I don't know if that's the right thing to do...."

Archie's birthday cake

Archie had his eye on the cakes during the royal tour of South Africa

We loved the sound of Archie's first birthday cake, which People magazine revealed that Meghan made herself.

The publication reported how the Duchess baked a strawberries and cream 'smash cake' for his big day. We bet her son enjoyed tucking into that treat!

