11 epic royal birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

If there's anyone who knows how to celebrate in style, it's the royal family. From lavish royal wedding breakfasts to The Queen's inaugural garden parties at Buckingham Palace, we've witnessed some iconic celebratory moments over the years. But what about birthdays?

Let's be honest, the most important part of a birthday celebration is the cake. Whether it's a decadent multi-layered sponge or luxurious iced fruit cake, we've seen how incredible the royal wedding cakes are – so do the royal birthday cakes fit the same expectations?

In honour of Prince William's 40th birthday, we'd thought we'd take a look back at some of the most incredible royal birthday cakes through the years. Do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tuck into a Colin the Caterpillar year on year? Or do they indulge in an eight-tiered chocolate sponge? Find out below…

1. Prince Philip's 80th Birthday Cake

The late Duke of Edinburgh tucked into this low-fat birthday cake made by the RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce), of which he was president for over 50 years. He was served some of the cake at Buckingham Palace with 12 pupils from Sellincourt Primary School alongside fruit tarts, cupcakes and a traditional Victoria sponge.

2. Kate Middleton's Home Baked Birthday Cakes

So it's not quite a Colin the Caterpillar, but the Duchess of Cambridge does prefer to bake her children's birthday cakes at home. How sweet!

In a holiday special with Mary Berry, Kate revealed she "stays up until midnight" to make her children's birthday cakes - something that has now become quite the tradition in their household.

3. Prince William's 21st Birthday Cake

There's nothing quite like a homemade birthday cake, is there? For Prince William's 21st birthday, he was presented with this Welsh cake which read: "Penblywdd Hapus William".

4. The Queen's Chocolate Birthday Cake

Former royal chef Darren McGrady often lends his expertise to unveil the secrets of the royal kitchen. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the culinary expert revealed: "The Queen loves chocolate and every year, it's the same cake, the same recipe – the Queen's birthday chocolate cake.

"It's the chocolate birthday cake that was actually the recipe of her grandmother, Queen Mary. I spent 11 years rattling pans in the royal kitchens and I can't tell you how many times I made the chocolate birthday cake – twice a year!"

5. Prince Charles' 67th Birthday Cake

In a real showstopping birthday celebration, Prince Charles was treated to a handmade Marguerite Cake created by Australian bespoke cake designer Dany McEwen for his 67th birthday.

Cutting into the decadent bake during his Australian trip with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles tucked into the indulgent red velvet and chocolate layers with a Toblerone filling, topped with a chocolate sail and decorated with native flowers, strawberries, macaroons and caramel popcorn. Delicious.

6. Princess Diana's 30th Birthday Cake

A throwback photo from 1991 shows the Princess of Wales blowing out candles on her 30th birthday cake during a lunch at the Savoy Hotel in London, at an event in aid of The Rainbow House Hospice.

The large square sponge cake was coated in a delicious royal icing and surrounded with 30 red candles.

7. The Queen's 90th Birthday Cake

Great British Bake Off winner Nadia Hussain was granted the honour of baking Queen Elizabeth II 90th birthday cake, served in Windsor, England. The baking superstar baked a three-tiered orange drizzle masterpiece for Her Majesty decadently iced with purple and gold fondant.

In an interview with Heart Radio, Nadia revealed the very regal exchange she had with the Queen as she was presented with the bake. Nadiya explained: "She said 'What tier does one cut' and so I directed her to a tier and she cut it."

8. Sophie Wessex's 50th Birthday Cake

The Countess of Wessex blew out the candles on her 50th birthday cake as she visited the Tomorrow's People Social Enterprises at St Anselm's Church in Kennington on her 50th birthday.

The thick vanilla sponge was coated in icing and topped with edible flowers.

9. The Duchess of Cornwall's 60th Birthday Cake

Camilla Parker-Bowles was treated to a decadent round sponge for her 60th birthday celebrations, decorated with an elegant blue ribbon – it looks rather like one of her Ascot fascinators, don't you think?

The royal looked on as her husband, Prince Charles attempted to light the candles for her during a visit to the Wiltshire village of Bromham in 2007.

10. Prince Harry's 30th Birthday Cake

Prince Harry was surprised by The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games at Queen Elizabeth park in 2014. The luxe sponge was coated in black icing and topped with bright yellow decorations.

11. Lilibet Diana's 1st Birthday Cake

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex treated their daughter Lilibet Diana to an incredible first birthday party at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The backyard picnic was attended by close friends and family, and while not many details have been revealed, we do know that children were treated to face painting and a delicious cake by Claire Ptak, from East London's Violet Bakery, who was also responsible for creating the Duke and Duchess' wedding cake back in 2018.

