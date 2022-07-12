The Ninja Food Air Fryer is in the Amazon Prime Day sale – and it'll go fast!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazing news for foodies as the popular Ninja Food Air Fryer is in the Amazon Prime Day sale with 28% off! Now, this nifty machine is reduced from £249.99 to £179.99 for a limited time only – which means you save £70.

If you're new to air fryers, the cool kitchen appliance is a low-fat, faster and healthier way to cook your favourite fried foods. Think fluffy-yet-crispy French fries and delicious roasted vegetables with barely any oil needed.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer, was £249.99, Prime Price: £179.99, Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer is up to 75 per cent faster than fan ovens and uses up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.

There are several reasons the Ninja brand is so popular: it has two independent cooking zones, six cooking functions - Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate – AND the parts are dishwasher safe.

So say you wanted to cook chicken wings and fries… this air fryer lets you do that at the same time. Amazing.

The Ninja Air Fryer has two independent cooking zones and six cooking functions

You can also cook your roast in it. That's anything from salmon fillets, golden chicken breasts and roast pork chops with crackling, to roast potatoes, balsamic-roasted tomatoes and sweet potato hash.

The appliance even dehydrates food so you can make your own dried fruit, vegetable crisps or even beef jerky. There's a reheat function for warming up leftovers too.

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a digital control panel with a countdown timer, variable temperature controls and an auto-adjust fan. Get yours quick!

