Le Creuset is up to 40% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale - but hurry!

Le Creuset is the Queen of kitchen buys with their iconic casserole dishes and colourful cast iron pans, and they're a home investment designed to last a lifetime. The dishes are on the pricier side, which is where the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale comes in.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on a selection of Le Creuset's best-selling dishes and pans, but you'll need to hurry if you want to snap one up - as the deal ends today. Scroll to shop our favourites from the Amazon Prime Day October sale.

Le Creuset dishes in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Le Creuset 29cm signature enamelled cast iron dish, was £295, now £186.99, Amazon

You can save a huge £108 right now on this 29cm signature casserole dish in the Amazon sale. It's suitable for use on all hob types, including induction, in the oven, or under the grill and it comes with a lifetime guarantee, making it an excellent investment.

Le Creuset 22cm signature enamelled cast iron, was £245, now £155.99, Amazon

For a smaller dish, try the 22cm enamelled round casserole pan. It's currently 36% off right now in the sale - and we love the colour.

Le Creuset 18cm enamelled heart-shaped cast iron casserole dish, was £190, now £148.99, Amazon

If you love the Le Creuset look with a twist, this heart-shaped casserole dish is what you need. It's the perfect size for one-pot cooking, and it will look great in your kitchen.

Le Creuset toughened non-stick saute pan, was £180, now £127.99, Amazon

Stock up on your home essentials with this non-stick saute pan. It's 29% off in the sale, and it's a home investment that will last year for years to come.

Le Creuset 20cm signature shallow casserole, was £215, now £136.99,Amazon

The signature shallow casserole dish has received glowing reviews on Amazon, racking up over 6,500 five-star ratings from shoppers.

