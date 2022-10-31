This portable mini-Crockpot makes lunchtime a snap - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s the lunchtime gadget you never knew you needed, but makes so much sense: a personal-sized Crockpot! The on-the-go food warmer for one person is so functional and cute - and it’s in the Amazon sale right now.

RELATED: 4 celebrity-approved slow cooker recipes to save money on energy bills

With many of us looking for ways to save money, bringing your own lunch to work is one way to cut your monthly budget.

SHOP: Le Creuset's new pumpkin cookware is trending - and we've found the best lookalikes

READ: 15+ best air fryers with top reviews in 2022

And heating up leftover soups and stews at your desk or in the office is a snap with the portable mini Crockpot, which has a lid, detachable power cord and removable storage container for easy transport.

With a 20oz (560g) capacity, the dishwasher safe Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer is just big enough for one, and has a fun vintage design in ‘Moonshine Green’ so it will look stylish on your desk or countertop.

Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer, was £52 / $45 now £40.98 / $29.99, Amazon

But Amazon shoppers have revealed they’ve used the lunch warmer during road trips, and on their table tops during dinner parties for keeping food and hot dips warm, too!

KITCHEN GADGETS: The genius ice cube makers you’ve seen all over TikTok

The mini Crockpot is so compact that it’s also very easy to store - another reason it has earned an impressive 4.6 of 5-star rating from Amazon shoppers.

ROYAL-APPROVED: Meghan Markle can't live without this blender for her healthy meals

One reviewer says it’s “perfect for work”. “I make a lot of soup in the winter so this is the perfect thing for me. I plug it in when I get to work and it’s hot by lunch time! I have also done leftover roast and mashed potatoes and it worked great. Everyone at work talks about how they want one now.”

Another called the mini lunch warmer “very convenient” and used it on a road trip. “I have a power converter and used this to heat up my lunch as we were traveling. I liked how it heated so well I ended up taking it to work and have been using it all week.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.