Princess Kate's adventurous diet revealed – and George, Charlotte and Louis are following suit

Everyone has their own personal food preferences, including royals such as Princess Anne who loves to have smoked kippers for breakfast.

The Princess of Wales has proven she is not afraid to try new dishes during her royal appearances with Prince William, but is she just as adventurous behind closed doors? From spicy curries to olive snacks, we take a look at what Princess Kate has said about her eating habits, some of which she has passed down to her children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Pregnancy cravings

Kate loved spicy foods even more during her pregnancy

Granted, many pregnant women crave some controversial foods when they're expecting but it's always fascinating to see inside a royal's diet! While she was pregnant with Prince George, Kate supposedly loved eating vegetarian curry cooked by her local restaurant in Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

The royal continues to love spice foods, and although Prince William has admitted he can't handle as much spice as his wife, Kate has said that their daughter has inherited her love of hot curries.

© Getty The mother-of-three admitted her daughter likes spicy curry

During a visit to Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, before their tour of Pakistan in 2019, Kate said she tones down the spice when cooking homemade curries for her kids, before adding: "Charlotte is pretty good with heat".

Snacking on olives

Instead of the usual sweet treats many kids tend to prefer, it appears as though Kate has always followed a healthy diet – even when she was young! While visiting children at Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, she revealed to a four-year-old patient: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well."

Princess Charlotte is already following in her mum's footsteps. Kate later shared that her daughter also loves to snack on olives in 2019, according to Daily Mail.

Green juice

© Getty The royal's green juice is so healthy

Green juice itself is not an unusual food, with even the likes of the Duchess of Sussex also incorporating it into her daily diet. While kale, spinach and apples are all staple ingredients in a green juice, Kate's favourite combination is much more diverse.

According to the Mail Online, Princess Kate blends kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for a healthy breakfast drink. It's no wonder the royal looks so radiant!

Kate isn't the only one in the family who likes to get five portions of fruit and vegetables per day. While filming with Mary Berry for a TV Christmas special, she divulged her kids also love veggies: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

Watermelon salad

© Alamy Kate's watermelon and avocado salad is a colourful combination

Kate was well-travelled long before becoming a member of the royal family. She once spent the summer working on boats in the Mediterranean and her palate reflects the cuisines that she encountered.

The Princess is said to love watermelon salads which are usually a blend of watermelon chunks mixed with avocado, red onion, cucumber, and feta cheese – the perfect mix of sweet and savoury.

Papaya

© Getty Kate's kids have inherited her love of fruit

Princess Kate revealed she liked to snack on papaya. Back when she was visiting LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, the royal gave some insight into her eating habits as well as her children's.

She served breakfast to the children and talked about the food she enjoyed at home. School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com: "She mentioned that she likes papaya to a child who was reluctant to try a piece of papaya. After this, the child tried some papaya."

Also, Kate revealed her three children have apples and cereal for breakfast. Michelle added: "She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits."

Experimenting with food

© Getty Kate and William sampled geoduck back in 2016

Never afraid to try new dishes, Kate and William tucked into a very unusual delicacy during their royal tour of Canada – and the mother-of-three seemed to like it!

The royal couple tasted thinly sliced wild geoduck sashimi, garnished with a Miso Mustard Sauce. "There is a slightly firmer texture to this," Kate said of the large clam. "It’s really unusual. I've never seen it before. It's so fresh from the sea." Considering her love of sushi, we wonder if she has considered trying to recreate the dish at home!

Birthday cake tradition

© Getty Kate loves to bake, especially when it comes to her kids' birthday cakes

It's no secret that Kate loves to cook with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, it seems as though her tradition on their birthdays is to stay up very late to create a cake for them.

In A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate told Mary Berry: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." With three children who likely wake up very early on their birthday mornings, we're surprised the Princess hasn't tweaked her tradition to be a little earlier!

