Jennifer Aniston's 25-minute 'treat' your kids will love as an after-school snack

Jennifer Aniston has launched a brand-new, and rather surprising, career venture, releasing a cookbook, titled Cook with Clydeo, aimed at parents searching for dishes to cook with and for their children. One of the recipes in particular attracted a lot of praise when The Morning Show star shared it online, as part of a teaser for the book, and we think it might just be the perfect quick treat to whip up as a healthy, but unbelievably tasty after-school pick-me-up.

Taking to social media last week, through the official Instagram account for the book, Jennifer posted the recipe for her 'banana pancake bites', which attracted a flurry of praise from her followers. One commenter wrote: "Omg I love banana pancakes!", while another penned: "This post should have audio to muffle the sound of my grumbling tummy!"

Banana pancakes are a healthy, but tasty pick for the kids

Charlotte Faure Green, BANT-registered nutritionist, is a huge fan of the recipe, noting that it's an especially versatile delight. "These banana pancakes are such a lovely option for breakfast or a quick snack after school," she begins. "They feel like a treat but still offer a good balance of carbs, a little protein, with natural sweetness thanks to the bananas."

© Getty Jennifer Aniston is releasing a cookbook aimed at children

However, they aren't just a tasty treat – they're also a fantastic activity for you to involve your kids in to start getting them engaged in simple cooking from an early age. She adds: "They're a great one to make with kids, as they are easy to mix and it's fun for them to slice the bananas."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's love life explained

Some ingredients may require alternatives

Charlotte notes that it isn't always easy to find buttermilk in the UK, which Jennifer uses as one of her ingredients in the original recipe, in the UK, but, as an alternative, she proposes "plain natural yoghurt thinned with a splash of milk or water if that's what you've got in the fridge".

The nutrition expert points out that the thinned yoghurt "gives a similar effect and adds more probiotic good gut bugs than buttermilk" – it never hurts to sneak a little bit of gut health goodness into your snacks!

You can add your own twist to banana pancakes

If you're feeling especially creative when you try out Jennifer's recipe, Charlotte has some ideas for putting your own twist on it. "You could make them your own by using wholemeal flour or adding a pinch of cinnamon which helps balance blood sugar," Charlotte suggests. "But honestly, they're pretty perfect as they are – and not everything needs a health hack!"