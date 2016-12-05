10 Photos | Cuisine

These mind-blowing gingerbread houses are sure to inspire you for Christmas...

Photo: © Instagram

If you're thinking about upping your gingerbread house game or simply want inspiration for how to decorate it, then you'll want to check out these jaw-dropping creations from around the world. For example, this beautiful edible castle was created in Finland - and it's put all of our efforts to shame! 

Photo: @lumitassut

We're in awe of this jaw-dropping gingerbread village complete with a Christmas tree and some festive penguins... 

Photo: @lindylin1212

Photo: © Instagram

Get inspired by this Downton Abbey-esque manor and add intricate details to your gingerbread creation from icicles to Christmas trees for a showstopping finish. 

Photo: @noellak2

Photo: © Instagram

We're loving the fake Christmas lights and miniature snowman that make this design extra festive! 

Photo: @dallassmichelle

Photo: © Instagram

Harry Potter fans have been going wild for this Hogwarts-inspired creation complete with the wizarding school's famous moving staircases. 

Photo: @righthook71

Photo: © Instagram

Anyone with a sweet tooth will find it difficult to resist this colourful gingerbread design in Boston's Harvard Square. 

Photo: @byraelynn

Photo: © Instagram

Disney's Grand Floridian have floored guests with this life-size gingerbread version of their haunted mansion. 

Photo: @heathcav80

Photo: © Instagram

Colourful sweets and impressive piping skills have made this gingerbread castle a festive show-stopper. 

Photo: @thairider115

Photo: © Instagram

Take inspiration from The Westin St. Regis' enchanted castle and place on top of a cake for extra wow factor. 

Photo: @mchungphoto

Photo: © Instagram

Explore Discover Portsmouth where they have gorgeous gingerbread houses on display - we're particularly impressed by this eye-catching house's impressive red-and-white iced roof.

Photo: @jessicabeebephotography

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

