Holiday cocktails to celebrate the party season

Holiday cocktails to celebrate the party season
Holiday cocktails to celebrate the party season

THE 8TH DAY Ingredients 1 ½ parts HAVANA CLUB Añejo Clásico 3 parts Chai Tea 1 ¾ parts coconut milk 1 part simple syrup or 1 tablespoon white sugar Hot Method 1. Prepare Chai Tea. 2. While the tea steeps, warm coconut milk over medium heat, do not boil. 3. Combine ingredients in a high temperature resistant mixing glass, adding rum last and stir. 4. Serve in an Irish Coffee Cup or preferred glass coffee cup, and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Cold Method 1. Prepare Chai tea, removing tea bag after steeping, and allow to cool. 2. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with crushed ice. 3. Shake vigorously. 4. Pour ingredients into an empty, chilled rocks glass. 5. Garnish with grated cinnamon or toasted coconut shavings.
MINT MISTLETOE Ingredients 1 part Bombay Sapphire ¼ part Limoncello 2 heaped barspoons of Lemon Curd Garnished with a fresh, Smacked mint leaf Method 1. Place ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. 2. Shake vigorously. 3. Pour into a chilled martini glass. 4. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.
VEUVE CLICQUOT RICH POM-FIZZ-CLINK Ingredients 5-6 large ice cubes ¼ cup of pomegranate seeds Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne Method 1. Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass. 2. Sprinkle in the pomegranate seeds. 3. Finish with chilled Veuve Clicquot Rich.
SCOTH EGG-NOG CLUB Ingredients 4 egg yolks 2 ¼ cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk 1 - 400ml can of full-fat coconut milk 1/4 cup sugar (granulated or super fine) 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Pinch of allspice 1/2 cup Dewar’s 12 Blended Scotch Whisky 2 oz. Benedictine Liqueur Method 1. Using a bowl and a mixer, beat the egg yolks until they lighten in color. 2. Gradually add the 1/4 cup of sugar and continue to beat until it is completely dissolved. 3. Add the unsweetened vanilla almond milk, full-fat coconut milk, Dewar’s 12 Blended Scotch whisky, Benedictine liqueur, ginger and allspice and stir to combine. 4. Chill and serve with grated nutmeg and cinnamon.
CLOS DU BOIS HOLIDAY PUNCH Ingredients 3 bottles Clos du Bois California Cabernet Sauvignon ½ liter St. Germain ¼ liter lime juice, freshly squeezed ½ liter white cranberry juice Method 1. Combine all liquid ingredients into a punch bowl. 2. Garnish each cup with edible flowers, like orchid.
MERRY MILANO Ingredients 1 oz. DISARONNO 3 oz. Bourbon/Rye 3 dashes Angostura Bitters Orange peel garnish Method 1. Add all ingredients into a mixing glass. 2. Stir with ice. 3. Strain into a martini glass. 4. Garnish with an orange peel.
GINGERBERRY BACARDÍ RUM PUNCH Ingredients 1 part BACARDÍ Superior 2 parts Cranberry Juice Cocktail 2 parts Ginger Ale  ¼ parts Lime Juice ¼ parts Lemon Juice 10 dashes Orange Bitters Fresh Lime (garnish) Fresh Cranberries (garnish) Method 1. Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl with a large ice block. 2. Garnish with lime and cranberries. 3. Serve on the rocks.
THE MOËT DIAMOND Ingredients 3 oz Moët Imperial Brut Champagne 1/2 oz Grand Marnier 2 dashes Cherry Bitters 1 Rock Candy Stick Method 1. Pour Grand Marnier into Champagne flute. 2. Add dash of Cherry bitters. 3. Gently pour chilled Champagne. 4. Garnish with Rock Candy stick.
DEWAR’S HOT CHOCOLATE Ingredients 2 parts DEWAR’S® 12 Blended Scotch Whisky 3-4 parts Hot Cocoa Whipped Cream Cocoa Powder Method 1. In an Irish coffee glass, combine Dewar’s 12 with hot cocoa/hot chocolate. 2. Top with whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder.
D’USSE CHRISTMAS CREAM Ingredients 2 oz. D’USSE VSOP 1 oz. Coconut Crème .75 Demerara .25 New Orleans Bitters Method 1. Place ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. 2. Shake then pour into a collins glass. 3. Top with dash of bitters.
MUMM APRES ROUGE Ingredients 3 oz. G.H. Mumm Champagne 3/4 simple syrup (1:1 ratio of cane sugar to water) 3/4 oz lime juice 2 cucumber slices  4 mint leaves 1/4 oz ginger juice 1 oz pomegranate juice Garnish- Sprig of mint Method 1. Muddle everything except the champagne. 2. After muddling, add G.H. Mumm and ice. 3. Hold tight and shake/strain over ice in a champagne glass. 4. Garnish with a sprig of mint.
