The best Afternoon Tea venues in London

Is there ever an excuse needed to dress up for an afternoon indulging in finger sandwiches, sweet treats and prosecco? There isn't, so we have come up with the difficult task of searching for the very best venues across London and the UK for you to go, ranging from royal-inspired to a few quirky takes on tradition – gin and tea anyone?

The Grosvenor Hotel 

Head down to The Grosvenor Hotel for a luxury afternoon tea with a twist. All aboard the Grosvenor Express and take your taste buds on a journey through the UK. With everything from Brighton pier doughnuts to the white cliffs of Dover pistachio meringues, there will be a sweet treat from across the country for you to enjoy. For those that prefer savoury, then the goats cheese and beetroot scone will leave you wanting seconds, while the traditional scones are also served up with a generous helping of strawberry and lemongrass jam. Bring along a glass of English sparkling wine or champagne to your journey, or simply try out the selections of tea, with prices starting from just £26.50.

From £26.50 per person

British Summer Season Afternoon Tea at Jumeirah Carlton Tower

Having just won the Afternoon Tea of the Year 2018 award in the UK, Jumeirah certainly know how to pull out all the stops for a dining experience to remember. At the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in Knightsbridge, the hotel is serving up a themed-menu inspired by all things summer, including Royal Ascot and Chelsea Flower Show – so remember your camera! The menu includes a selection of savoury starters, sandwiches – including mini bagels, homemade scones and seasonal cakes, with names such as The Bookies Favourite – a banana and chocolate brownie with a peanut butter cream top hat for good measure.

£45 per person, or £55 per person with a glass of champagne

Biscuiteers Confectionery Afternoon Tea

The Biscuiteers Confectionery Afternoon Tea is a must for baking enthusiasts, artists and keen biscuit eaters – okay everybody then. The popular London-based bakery is offering an afternoon tea featuring some of its most popular biscuits, along with other sweet treats such as salted caramel brownies, macaroons and cherry bakewells. Of course, tea is also firmly on the menu, and for just £10, guests can even try their hands at icing their own biscuits to take away.

£28.50 per person, or £38.50 for DIY icing experience

Royal Tea at Novikov Restaurant & Bar

Royal fans can now enjoy a day living like, well royalty, thanks to the regal-themed afternoon tea at Novikov Restaurant & Bar. The restaurant's Royal Tea features delicacies including king crab and avocado bruschetta, burrata and truffle tacos for starters, along with cream profiteroles, mini tiramisu and cheesecake. Of course, all the favourite trimmings, including mini scones with jam and clotted cream, and pots of tea and coffee are on the menu.

£120 for two people, or £150 for a champagne tea

Flower crown making at Scoff & Banter

Fancy making your very own flower crown, all while indulging in a floral-themed afternoon tea? On Saturday 18 August, Kensington-based Scoff & Banter have teamed up with Mayfair florists Wild Things Flowers, so you can do just that. As well as putting your creative hat (crown) on at the one-of-a-kind workshop, you will be able to feast on floral-enhanced macaroons and flower-infused prosecco, along with homemade scones, finger sandwiches and pots of tea and coffee.

£79 per person, tickets can be bought here 

G&Tea at Ye Olde Bell Hotel & Spa

An afternoon tea for gin lovers, Ye Olde Bell Hotel & Spa has launched an extra-special take on the classic afternoon treat. Guests will be able to choose from 16 flavoured gins on the menu, ranging from traditional to fruit-flavoured, all mixed with a range of different tonics to create your very own signature tipple. Of course, it wouldn’t be an afternoon tea without finger sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and a selection of homemade cakes on the menu, which are served with a choice of tea or coffee, or a glass of champagne if you are really feeling like celebrating.

Prices start at £19 per person, and £27 per person with a glass of champagne

Quirky American afternoon tea at 45 Park Lane

If you are looking for the ultimate Instagramable eating experience, look no further than 45 Park Lane's new American afternoon tea - CUTcakes & Tea. Instead of your traditional afternoon tea, this features everything from cake pops to s'mores, as well as black truffle grilled cheese and of course, American craft beer.

£55 per person

Afternoon tea at Leasowe Castle

Have you ever thought about going for tea and scones in a castle? In true royal fashion, Leasowe Castle in Wirral Peninsula, north west England, is serving up a feast, with treats on the menu including delicate cucumber and cracked black pepper sandwiches, a chocolate brownie cheesecake and homemade scones with whipped cream and strawberry or blackberry jam. You can even add a glass of bubbly for just £4 extra, all while enjoying the surrounding views.

From £14.95 per person

Afternoon tea at a vineyard with Bolney Wine Estate

If you are looking for an afternoon tea with a difference, why not head over to Bolney Wine Estate in Sussex to enjoy tea and wine combined, all while strolling through a vineyard. Along with a guided tour of the estate, you will be treated to a tutorial tasting of a selection of different wines, and of course an afternoon tea with all the trimmings. What's more, you can even add a glass of sparkling rosé to finish off your day on a high.

£34 per person

MarTEAni Afternoon Tea at DUKES LONDON

DUKES hotel in London is hosting a special MarTEAni Afternoon Tea in partnership with The East India Company. Guests can sit down to three beautifully crafted mini martinis, which are all to be enjoyed with different parts of the menu. The Lemon Martini is paired with the sandwiches, the Orange Marmalade Martini sits perfectly with the scones, while the First Romance Tea Martini goes wonderfully with the pastries and sweets. Only a five minute walk from Buckingham Palace and a stone's throw from St. James' Palace, DUKES offers a truly regal setting for tea!

£42.50 per person

Twinings Tea Pairing Masterclass, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, London

Calling all tea lovers – this one's for you! During Afternoon Tea week, enjoy a visit to the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane hotel to enjoy their famous Lock & Co Hatter's Afternoon Tea combined with Twinings Tea. This one-off, exclusive event by Afternoon Tea is happening on Wednesday 15 August, so get booking pronto! While there, an expert tea sommelier will pair selected teas with a range of the hotel's hat-shaped pastries, as well as freshly baked scones and finger sandwiches.

£39 per person

Slaley Hall, Northumberland

Luxury hotel Slaley Hall, Northumberland, is offering not one, but three quirkly afternoon teas for you to indulge in - the birdcage (as pictured), the bookcase and the basket - all of which are centred around their name. As well as all the traditional trimmings an afternoon tea offers, including fresh scones, a selection of sandwiches and cakes, each themed tea has a number of special touches, including the cutest jars to present all the trimmings.

Prices start from £10.50 

The Dorchester's The Promenade 

For a special afternoon tea, put on your glad rags and venture to The Dorchester's The Promenade. Enjoy tucking into finger sandwiches with fillings such as chicken with ginger, as well as warm scones and pastries including a Strawberry champagne tart, all washed down with a selection of teas and/or champagne.

£60, or £70 with a glass of champagne

The Salt Room

Fancy adding a cocktail or two with your afternoon tea? Well, at The Salt Room you can do just that. Situated on seafront in Brighton, this quirky dining experience serves up a tasty menu perfectly balanced with two sections – sweet and savoury, with everything from a truffle toastie to macaroons on offer. Paired with JING Tea and East London Liquor Company cocktails.

Prices from £27.95

