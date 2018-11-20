12 Photos | Cuisine

We want them all!

Cadburys-Heroes-advent-calendar

It's the most wonderful time of year… when you get to eat chocolate at breakfast every day and not feel remotely guilty about it! Get the countdown to Christmas underway with our round-up of some of the most delicious chocolate advent calendars for 2018 from Cadbury's, Maltesers, Green & Blacks and more…

Cadbury's Heroes Christmas Advent-ure

You'll enjoy a delicious Cadbury's chocolate including Wispa, Dairy Milk, Fudge and Caramel every day with the new Heroes Christmas Advent-ure – new for 2018. Available for £4.99 at cadburysgiftdirect.co.uk and other leading retailers.

Hotel-Chocolat-advent-calendar

Hotel Chocolat Advent Calendar for Two

If you can resist eating them all, this Hotel Chocolat advent calendar is perfect for two to share. There are two truffles hidden behind each window, with tempting flavours such as salted caramel cream, gingerbread praline and Madagascan vanilla. £26, Hotel Chocolat.

Reeses-Peanut-butter-advent-calendar

Reese's Countdown to Christmas advent calendar

Make those wintry December mornings a little sweeter with this new offering from Reese's, featuring a mix of peanut butter bells, white peanut butter cup miniatures and a giant Reese's peanut butter snowman waiting for you on Christmas Eve.

Green-and-Blacks-advent-calendar

Green & Black's luxury chocolate advent calendar

Treat yourself with Green & Black's first ever advent calendar for 2018. There'll be an indulgent chocolate treat for each day in the countdown to Christmas, including dark 70%, dark sea salt, dark salted caramel and milk chocolate pralines. Delicious. £10, available from greenandblacks.co.uk.

Thorntons-Snowman-advent-calendar

Thorntons personalised white chocolate Snowman advent calendar

Children and big kids alike will love this advent calendar from Snowman, which features a Snowman and the Snowdog design and festive white chocolates behind each door. There's also a white chocolate plaque that can be personalised with their name. £5, available from Thorntons.

Galaxy-advent-calendar

Galaxy advent calendar

Get your daily festive chocolate fix with this Galaxy advent calendar, featuring a milk chocolate every day from 1-23 December, and a snack size Galaxy Ripple for Christmas Eve. £2, available at leading supermarkets.

Lindt-teddy-advent-calendar

Lindt Teddy advent calendar

Every day will feel like Christmas with this Lindt teddy advent calendar, featuring milk chocolate Lindt Gold Reindeer and Teddy figures behind every door, and a full-size 100g Lindt Teddy on Christmas Eve. Available from all major retailers, £10.

Maltesers-merryteaser-advent-calendar

Maltesers Merryteaser advent calendar

Enjoy a tasty Maltesers chocolate every day throughout December, with a Merryteasers mini reindeer as an extra special Christmas Eve treat! Available for £2 from leading supermarkets.

Paul-advent-calendar

PAUL Bakery advent calendar

The PAUL Bakery advent calendar reflects the heritage of the family-owned brand, with illustrations of a Parisian family preparing for Christmas. But the chocolates behind the doors are even more of a treat – you'll find delicious milk, dark and white chocolate decorated Santas, Christmas trees and penguins. Available online and in PAUL shops, £9.95.

Cadburys-Dairy-Milk-advent-calendar

Cadbury's Dairy Milk advent calendar

You can't go wrong with Dairy Milk! Enjoy a festive chocolate every day throughout December with this Cadbury's advent calendar, available at all leading supermarkets for £2.

David-Walliams-advent-calendar

Marks & Spencer The World of David Walliams milk chocolate advent calendar

Fans of David Walliams' books will love this advent calendar, which is covered with some of his most memorable characters including Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie. There are festive milk chocolate shapes to enjoy every day in the lead-up to Christmas, and a word search on the back too. £2.50, available at Marks & Spencer.

Musclefood-Merry-Fitmas-advent-calendar

Muscle Food Merry Fitmas protein chocolate advent calendar

Watching your weight? Muscle Food's Merry Fitmas advent calendar features 25 tasty high protein chocolate coins that contain 50 per cent less sugar than traditional chocolate, with no palm oils or vegetable oils. £4.95, available at musclefood.com.

