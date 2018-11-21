7 Photos | Cuisine

7 of the best dairy-free and vegan advent calendars

The most delicious dairy-free treats for 2018

Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant or following a dairy-free diet, you don't need to miss out on a traditional chocolate advent calendar this Christmas! There is an increasing selection of dairy-free advent calendars available at everywhere from luxury chocolatiers to supermarkets, filled with delicious festive chocolates and treats you'll love. We've rounded up some of the best from Hotel Chocolat, Holland & Barrett and more…

The Free From Kitchen Co. advent calendar

Enjoy a tasty milk chocolate alternative with this free-from advent calendar featuring a festive design and milk-free chocolate shapes made with cocoa and rice flour. £2.50, available at Tesco.

So-Free-Dairy-Free-white-chocolate-advent-calendar

So Free Dairy Free white chocolate advent calendar

Just because you're vegan or have allergies, it doesn't mean you can't have white chocolate. This So Free advent calendar features organic festive white chocolate shapes that are free from milk, nuts and gluten. £4, available at Holland & Barrett.

Hotel-Chocolat-dark-chocolate-advent-calendar

Hotel Chocolat vegan-friendly advent calendar

Vegan or not, you'll love this dairy-free advent calendar from Hotel Chocolat. With 70 per cent cocoa, these dark chocolates are a tasty and indulgent Christmas treat. £12.50, Hotel Chocolat.

Candy-Kittens-sweets-advent-calendar

Candy Kittens Less Sprouts, More Sweets advent calendar

Swap chocolates for sweets with this unique advent calendar from Candy Kittens. There are four flavours to enjoy throughout the month, including Blueberry Bliss, Peach Fizz, Sour Watermelon and Wild Strawberry. £12, available at Candykittens.co.uk.

holland-and-barrett-vegan-advent-calendar

Holland & Barrett vegan advent calendar

Get the countdown to Christmas underway with an organic, certified Fairtrade, dairy-free chocolate behind each door of this vegan advent calendar, sold exclusively at Holland & Barrett for £4.

Montezuma-dairy-free-advent-calendar

Montezuma's organic and vegan dark chocolate advent calendar

With 240g of pure organic dark chocolate to enjoy throughout December, this vegan advent calendar from Montezuma will make the countdown to Christmas much sweeter. £9.99, available at montezumas.co.uk.

Moo-Free-advent-calendar

Moo Free Advent Calendar

Free from dairy, soya, lactose, gluten, wheat and casein, these organic chocolates are still full of flavour, meaning you don't have to miss out this Christmas. £4.99, available at Waitrose.

