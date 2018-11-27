8 Photos | Cuisine

8 of the best non-chocolate advent calendars

A fun alternative to chocolate this Christmas

...
8 of the best non-chocolate advent calendars
You're reading

8 of the best non-chocolate advent calendars

1/8
Next

Wine advent calendars that contain bottles behind every door for a very *merry* Christmas
advent-calendar-gin

Christmas doesn't have to be all about chocolate; these alternative advent calendars will make the festive countdown all the sweeter for children and adults alike. While grown-ups can enjoy a daily tipple or sweet treat, kids will love receiving a toy a day throughout December. Scroll through the gallery to see a few of our favourites…

MORE: 7 of the best vegan and dairy-free advent calendars

FOR ADULTS:

That Boutique-y Gin Company advent calendar

Following the huge success of their 2017 calendar, That Boutique-y Gin Company has teamed up with Drinks by the Dram yet again to create 24 delicious gins for the countdown to Christmas. You'll discover unique gins behind each door, including Yuletide Gin – which contains gold, gingerbread and even Christmas tree needles. £99.95, available from 31 Dover and Master of Malt.

advent-calendar-marshmallow

The Naked Marshmallow Co. advent calendar

Swap chocolates for marshmallows this Christmas with a delicious line-up of six flavours including salted caramel, candy floss, strawberry cream, gingerbread, mint choc chip and S'mores, along with a milk chocolate spoon to make a tasty hot chocolate on Christmas day. Yum! £15, available at nakedmarshmallow.co.uk.

Freixenet-advent-calendar

Freixenet advent calendar

It will be a very merry Christmas with this luxurious advent calendar, containing miniature 20cl bottles of fizz, plus beauty treats such as Nails inc. nail polish, scented candles and more. £75, available from Freixenet.co.uk

Aldi-12-gins-of-christmas

Aldi 12 Gins of Christmas

Sure, you don't get one a day, but the miniature bottles of gin behind each door of this 12 Gins of Christmas advent calendar more than make up for it. You'll find 12 bottles including popular brands such as Opihr Oriental Spiced gin, Tanqueray and Gordon's. £34.99, available at Aldi.

advent-calendar-lego-starwars

FOR CHILDREN:

LEGO Star Wars advent calendar

Star Wars fans will love this special advent calendar, which features 24 different themed gifts behind each door. Once you've collected each of the LEGO Star Wars characters and models, unfold the play mat to create your own desert and ice-planet scenes. RRP: £24.99, available at Argos.

advent-calendar-paw-patrol

PAW Patrol advent calendar

So much better than chocolate, this PAW Patrol advent calendar is sure to be a hit with fans of the show. There are 24 gifts for each day leading up to Christmas, including the much-loved characters Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Zuma and Trucker. £15, available at Argos.

advent-calendar-lego-city

LEGO City advent calendar

Put a smile on their face every day in the lead up to Christmas with this LEGO City advent calendar, which has a different model for each day in December to create your very own fun scene. £24.99, available from Argos and Amazon.

advent-calendar-peppa-pig

Peppa Pig advent calendar

Peppa Pig has swapped muddy puddles for a snowy festive landscape in this advent calendar, which features 24 miniature toys that little ones will love this festive season. As well as Peppa and George, you'll see all their friends, toys and most importantly of all – Father Christmas! £19.99, available from Argos and John Lewis.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries