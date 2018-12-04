Christmas Gift Guide

For foodies

The best Christmas food gifts for the budding chef in your life

French Artisan Cheese Hamper

What can you get a fan of food that will LWAYS be a winner no matter what? CHEESE. More specifically, cheese and crackers will all of the trimmings! This reasonably priced yet pretty French Artisan Cheese Hamper includes Bleu d'Auvergne, Sainte Maure de Touraine, Black Bomber along with crackers and other accompaniments. Bon appetite!

£36.95, Fine Food Specialist

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking

Feel like you can't get the chef in your life yet another Jamie Oliver cookbook this year? Described by Nigella Lawson as a "masterpiece", this bestselling cookbook while give cooks at any level to skills to use their instincts in the kitchen using the four key things needed to make any meal that bit more delicious: salt, fat, acid and heat. Your foodie friend or relative with love trying something the over 100 different recipes in the book, and you might get some yummy meals out of it!

£15, Amazon

Green & Black's Organic Connoisseur Collection

You'll want this for an after dinner indulgence or as a gift to that special someone – best for the ultimate chocolate connoisseur! This selection of the famous Green & Black's bars comes alongside pairing notes and recipes to complement your favourite bar. You can host your own pairing experience this festive season, taking cues from the Tasting Wheel provided in the box, the ultimate cheat sheet for pairing food, drinks and of course, chocolate.

£17.99, Green and Blacks

Salter Iridescent Glass Kettle

Throw out that gross old kettle with limescale and bring your loved one's kitchen into the 21st century with this fabulous, minimalistic kettle that turns from blue to red as it boils, showing you your waiting time for a cuppa! The LED lights are just the tip of the iceberg, as the kettle comes with an anti-limescale filter, an auto-shutoff system and has a 360° swivel base.

£49.99, Salter

LINDOR Maxi Ball

Whether you are staying at home or jetting off on a festive break, the LINDOR Maxi Ball is perfect for impressing and delighting guests this Christmas. Surprise family and friends by revealing a bowl of the iconic LINDOR chocolate truffles. These individually wrapped delights boast an indulgent satisfyingly smooth chocolate filling with a delicious Lindt milk chocolate shell.

£14.99, from all major retailers

NutriBullet Balance

The NutriBullet Balance connects to an app on a smart phone or tablet, giving real-time nutrition data - down to the very gram. The first of its kind in the UK and set to revolutionise the blender market, the NutriBullet Balance cleverly counts calories, proteins, carbs, fats, and sugar content of recipes by using the built-in Revolutionary Smart Nutrition Sensor™making it quick and easier to make the perfect NutriBlast creations, based on personal taste and nutritional goals.

£149.99, High Street TV

Karasuba-Iro Ramen Bowl Set

Fans of Japanese cuisine will be all over this fabulous set! Forget about Wagamamas, this beautifully put together gift comes with a recipe booklet, ramen bowels and ladles, meaning that the lucky recipient of the gift will be able to make their favourite food to enjoy at home and eat in style! 'Karasuba-iro' means glossy back in Japanese, and so the bowls are aptly named for their beautiful glossy speckled surface with red-brown detailing.

From £39.50, Sous Chef

Signature Cookbook and Tablet Stand

The most manic of Christmas kitchens will need a cookbook and tablet stand. Treat the head chef of your family with Robert Welch's signature stand, designed to hold iPads, tablets, books and single sheet recipes with magnets. Made from stainless steel and featuring the Robert Welch Sesame motif, it's a stylish and practical accessory that will, hopefully, help keep the calm in the kitchen on Christmas morning! The stand can also be assembled and dismantled when not in use.

£40, Robert Welch

Denby Pavilion Cast Iron Griddle Pan

This is great for entertaining guests! The receiver of this nifty gift will be able to create delicious food in minutes. Use on any heat source to create healthy meals quickly with minimal effort.

£65, Denby Pottery

Patrón Silver Tequila Limited Edition Heritage Tin

Nothing says party like a bottle of Patrón tequila - and 2018's limited edition specially designed heritage tin screams party too. You can't beat it.

£54, Harvey Nichols

