The best Christmas hampers for 2018

'Tis the season for lots of delicious treats and merriment

The best Christmas hampers for 2018
The best Christmas hampers for 2018

mands windsor hamper

Make your Christmas the most indulgent one yet by enjoying perfect moments of chocolate decadence and cheese galore. Here at HELLO!, we have rounded the best Christmas hampers to get you ready for the festive celebrations. Whether you are a sweet treat lover or a wine connoisseur, this collection includes some of the much-loved classics, alongside a varied selection of savoury goods which will make the countdown to Christmas delightfully indulgent.

The Collection Windsor Hamper

Marks & Spencer has a whole host of hampers to choose from, but our favourite is the Windsor basket. Filled to the brim with the shop's bestsellers, the hamper includes flaked truffles, a bottle of Prosecco, Belgian biscuits, wholegrain flatbreads and more. It also comes with a dark-stained handmade wicker hamper with brown faux-leather straps - perfect to store any leftover goodies!

marksandspencer.com, £100

panzers hamper

Panzer's Festive Hamper

This London-based deli have launched their amazing festive hamper! Whether you’re spoiling someone special or treating yourself, the flavours of Christmas are perfectly captured in this luxurious hamper. Complete with Panettone, mince pies, a Christmas pudding and stollen - you are spoilt for choice.

panzers.co.uk, £130

cartwright and butler hamper

Christmas Afternoon Tea Hamper

Christmas lunch or dinner is always the best meal of the day, but what about in between those gargantuan feasts? Cartwright & Butler's Christmas Afternoon Tea Hamper is perfect to whip out on the 25th. There are cheese biscuits and fig chutney to complete your perfect cheeseboard, while those with a sweet tooth will love the cranberry crumble biscuits and triple chocolate biscotti. Wash down your treats with a cup of Earl Grey Tea.

cartwrightandbutler.co.uk, £50

aldi hamper

The Specially Selected Luxury Hamper

Aldi's Specially Selected Luxury Hamper is presented in a beautiful wicker basket and includes many new products including: Specially Selected Cranberry & Clementine Fudge, Specially Selected Cranberry & Port Sauce, Moser Roth Less is More Truffles, Specially Selected Prosecco Honeycomb and Specially Selected Single Origin Roast and Ground Coffee. What's not to love?!

aldi.co.uk, £59.99

tesco hamper

Tesco Finest Taste of Italy

You can't go wrong with this festive gift package which contains three Tesco Finest traditional Italian salami: four small salami Brianza, mild in taste and soft in texture and typical of the Lombardy region; Tuscany-style salami with fennel; and a spicy salami ring in the tradition of south Calabria. Also includes a bottle of Tesco Finest Montepulciano D’abruzzo wine and a Go Cook utility knife.

tesco.com, £25.00

el grande

El Grande hamper

Go the extra mile with this luxurious chocolate hamper, containing many of Willie's most rare and wonderful creations. Impress your loved ones with Cacao Champagne cocktails and Mexican Mole as well as Cacao Nib Brandy and a wide selection of chocolate - Praline Truffles, Passion Fruit Caramel Pearls and Sea Salt Caramel Pearls.

williescacao.com, £99.00

sainsburys hamper

Taste the Difference Hamper

This delightful hamper will give you and your loved ones a taste of Sainsbury's bestsellers from their Taste the Difference line. Includes a traditional 18 Month Matured Cognac Laced Christmas Pudding, Belgian chocolate flaked truffles, almond shortbread thins, sticky fig chutney and a bottle of Taste the Difference cava. It also has non-edible treats to make your home feel extra festive, like the beautiful snowy scene candle holder.

sainsburys.co.uk, £40

