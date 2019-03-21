﻿
Gorgeous afternoon tea ideas for Mother's Day because cake is the gift that keeps on giving

Smoked salmon sandwiches, clotted cream scones, a glass of champers… we're there

the arch
First originating in the mid-19th century, afternoon tea is now one of Britain's most beloved foodie traditions. Often reserved for special occasions, the tiered selection of finger sandwiches and sweet treats served with tea, or sometimes champagne, is the ideal choice for Mother's Day. We've rounded up some of the most unique and luxurious options from around the country and there's something for everyone, from city teas to sea views and historical gardens. It's time for tea!

The Arch Hotel, London

Situated in London's chic Marylebone, this boutique hotel set in a Georgian townhouse is the perfect spot for a sophisticated afternoon tea. This Mother's Day, the hotel is offering an exclusive afternoon tea complete with ESPA gift. They also have a Royal Afternoon Tea (so HELLO!) featuring smoked salmon, sweet treats and a glass of Tattinger.

Visit thearchlondon.com for more information

sketch
Sketch, Mayfair

For a truly cool experience, book a table at in London's super trendy Sketch restaurant. The celeb-haunt is serving a Mother's Day Tea and Children's Tea too in its beautiful Gallery room. Sketch is known for its stunning interior design – even the toilets are amazing, in the shape of space-age eggs.

Visit sketch.london for more information

sanderson
The Sanderson Hotel

It's the Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea party! This afternoon tea at London's Sanderson hotel sounds divine - Queen of hearts rose and strawberry Jammy Dodger and a bespoke Rose, lychee and raspberry macaroon created especially for Mother’s Day. Sandwiches feature Smoked salmon scotch quails egg with caviar and cream cheese and Cornish crab brioche roll with spiced avocado and coriander, plus a glass of Veuve Clicquot.

Visit sandersonlondon.com for more information

Blackpool Tower

Take your mum to the historic setting of Blackpool Tower's Ballroom this Mother's Day and indulge in a delicious traditional afternoon tea amongst the gorgeous architecture of the ballroom. Guests will also be treated to classic melodies from the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom’s Wurltizer organ - so you and your mum can both pretend to be Strictly Come Dancing winners.

Visit theblackpooltower.com for more information

claridges
Claridges, London

Is there anywhere more divine to go for a Mother's Day Tea than London's Claridges Hotel? We think not. Fab for star spotting too! This Mother's Day, the famous venue is serving a seasonally-inspired afternoon tea for the occasion. Tea is big at Claridges – they have 24 loose leaf teas to choose from a rich Oolong to a complex Claridge’s Blend. Plus there's pastries and cakes to die for.

Visit claridges.co.uk for more information

landmark
The Landmark, London

This one's just the spot after a day of shopping with your mum. London's Landmark Hotel is situated in chic Marylebone and has a beautiful winter garden – an oasis of calm amongst the city's busy streets. Their afternoon tea has all the usual goodies: finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and an assortment of cakes and pastries. Add a glass of champers for that extra pamper. You've shopped, you deserve it.

Visit landmarklondon.co.uk for more information

Penshurst Place & Gardens

Once owned by Henry VIII, Penshurst Place & Gardens is a stunning 14th century historic home - the perfect destination for the mums who live history. As well as a special Mother's Day lunch and afternoon tea, craft activities will also be available for children offering the chance to hand-make a personal Mother's Day card.

Visit penshurstplace.com for more information

Moorland Garden Hotel

Enjoy your Afternoon Tea in this beautiful location situated between the splendour of Dartmoor National Park and the magnificent natural harbour of Plymouth. Spend the afternoon visiting one of a host of gardens nearby, where an early spring will ensure a host of vibrant flowers to enjoy, before indulging in classic Devonshire cream tea – and they serve gluten-free scones too.

Visit moorlandgardenhotel.co.uk for more information

mr foggs
Mr Fogg's House of Botanicals, London

This is right up our street! The London bar is offering a Tipsy Blooming Tea and flower pressing masterclass in their workshop where guests can sip on 'delectable bottomless teapot libations' while munching on sweet and savoury treats. All mums also receive a limited edition Biscuiteers X Mr Fogg's gin bottle biscuit at various Mr Fogg's venues. There are a selection of Mother's Day teas to choose from: the Tipsy Socie-Tea, Tipsy Tea, Blooming Tea or the G&Tea.

Visit mr-foggs.com for more information

Royal Crescent Bath

Enjoy the traditionally English Afternoon Tea at the Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, one of the UK's best examples of gorgeous Georgian architecture. In the stunning surroundings of the hotel, enjoy a sumptuous tea, which includes fine teas, champagne, sandwiches, and delicate pastries, using the very best of local Somerset produce. They even have a Children's Afternoon Tea served daily between 1.30pm and 6pm.

Visit royalcrescent.co.uk for more information

roslin beach hotel
Roslin Beach Hotel, Southend-on-Sea

This stunning hotel is located in charming Southend-on-Sea, just an hour away by train from London. The hotel is a unique blend of seaside charm and chic style, offering panoramic views of Thorpe Bay. You can enjoy traditional afternoon tea – with lots to try! The place is also known to be a small celeb hotspot, with former guests including Orlando Bloom, Peter Andre and Gok Wan.

Visit roslinhotel.com for more information

The Grand in Brighton

This quintessential British hotel is steeped in English heritage and architecture, and an 'Afternoon Tea by the Sea' on Mother's Day in the seaward-facing Victoria lounge is a must. Choose from the traditional tiered stand. Go for the 'Moet Moment' tea and you a glass of Moet Imperial from the vintage champagne trolley. Amazing.

Visit grandbrighton.co.uk for more information

Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens

Nestled in the heart of the Hampshire countryside, Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens have a brand new afternoon tea – and we love the sound of it! It's a Gin afternoon tea. Their G&Tea involves spending an afternoon sipping classic Gin & Tonics or Gin cocktails in their elegant lounges while enjoying a classic afternoon tea at the same time. Delish. Available every day except bank holidays.

Visit tylneyhall.co.uk for more information

