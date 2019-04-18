4 cracking Cadbury's Creme egg recipes the family will love this Easter

INGREDIENTS FOR THE CREME EGG ÉCLAIRS
• 240ml water
• 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
• 120g cubed, unsalted butter
• 130g of plain (all-purpose) flour
• 3-5 large eggs, at room temperature
FOR THE CRÈME PATISSERIE
• 500ml whole milk
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• 6 organic / free-range medium egg yolks
FOR THE CADBURY CREME EGG FILLING
• 450ml crème patisserie, at room temperature, see above
• 20g of Cadbury Creme Eggs
• 15g cocoa powder
FOR THE MERINGUE
• 75 grams egg whites, at room temperature
• ¼ tsp fine sea salt
• 75 grams caster sugar
• 75g caster sugar, plus extra for dusting
• 25g plain flour
• 20g corn flour
METHOD FOR THE ECLAIRS
1. Preheat the oven to 225 C. Put the water, salt and butter in a saucepan and place it over a medium heat.
2. Bring to the boil, stirring occasionally then turn off the heat and add the flour all at once. Stir immediately, until the mixture forms a loose ball and comes away from the sides of the pan.
3. Place the pan over a low heat and stir constantly for about 30 seconds. Transfer the dough to a mixing bowl. Using a hand-held electric mixer with beater attachment, stir the dough on low speed for about 2 minutes.
4. Add in the eggs one at a time, letting each incorporate fully before adding the next. Check the consistency of the dough: it should be smooth and glossy and, when you touch the surface, form a medium-soft peak.
5. If the dough is too thick, add in more egg a little at a time; whisk the fourth egg and add it teaspoonful by teaspoonful. If needed, add the fifth egg (or part of it) the same way, until the consistency is correct.
6. Put the dough into a piping bag fitted with a plain tip that’s 1cm in diameter. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Pipe the dough into éclairs that are about 10cm long and 1.5cm wide. You will have about 15 of them. Leave room between them so they have space to expand.
7. Bake at 225 C for 10 minutes then lower the heat to 200 C and bake for 10 more minutes, or until done. When ready, the éclairs will lift from the baking paper without sticking, and be well puffed, golden and firm, with no soft spots. If they’re not ready, turn the heat to 180 C and continue to bake. Let the éclairs cool before filling them.
METHOD FOR THE CRÈME PATISSERIE
1. Put the milk and vanilla into a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer very gently for about 5 minutes. Take off the heat and let cool for 30 seconds.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and caster sugar until they turn a pale colour, then whisk in the flour and cornflour. Pour in the milk, whisking continuously, then pour back into the pan. Whisking constantly, bring back to the boil over a medium heat and cook for 1 minute. Pour the crème patisserie into a bowl. Cover the surface with a light dusting of caster sugar to prevent a skin from forming and leave to cool. Please note always pour the hot milk into the cold egg mixture as this prevents the eggs from turning into scrambled eggs.
METHOD FOR THE CADBURY CREME EGG FILLING
Use the crème patisserie, which you made earlier. Melt the Cadbury Creme Eggs in a bowl and pour into the crème patisserie. Add the cocoa powder and whisk until the mixture becomes smooth. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a 5mm nozzle. Make a hole in one end of the éclair and pipe through.
METHOD FOR THE MERINGUE
Make sure your mixing bowl is clean. Use an electric mixer with whisk. Add the egg whites, sugar and salt. Whisk until the mixture forms soft peaks (you should be able to turn the bowl upside down without the mixture falling out).
Put the meringue into a piping bag with a tube. Pipe the meringue along the length of each éclair. Use a butane torch to brown the meringue. Scatter the chopped up crème eggs and serve immediately.