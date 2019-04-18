﻿
4 cracking Cadbury's Creme egg recipes the family will love this Easter

4 cracking Cadbury's Creme egg recipes the family will love this Easter
4 cracking Cadbury's Creme egg recipes the family will love this Easter

How to make the ultimate Easter bunny biscuits
Easter is synonymous with Cadbury's Creme Eggs, and such is our obsession, eating them alone is just not enough. We've rounded up four delicious recipes made in creation with family baker Rinkoff that put a new spin on the tasty treat, including fruity meringue nests, s'more brownie cupcakes and meringue eclairs that all the family will love. 

INGREDIENTS FOR THE CREME EGG ÉCLAIRS

• 240ml water

• 1/4 tsp fine sea salt

• 120g cubed, unsalted butter

• 130g of plain (all-purpose) flour

• 3-5 large eggs, at room temperature

FOR THE CRÈME PATISSERIE

• 500ml whole milk

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 6 organic / free-range medium egg yolks

FOR THE CADBURY CREME EGG FILLING

• 450ml crème patisserie, at room temperature, see above

• 20g of Cadbury Creme Eggs

• 15g cocoa powder

FOR THE MERINGUE

• 75 grams egg whites, at room temperature

• ¼ tsp fine sea salt

• 75 grams caster sugar

• 75g caster sugar, plus extra for dusting

• 25g plain flour

• 20g corn flour

METHOD FOR THE ECLAIRS

1. Preheat the oven to 225 C. Put the water, salt and butter in a saucepan and place it over a medium heat.

2. Bring to the boil, stirring occasionally then turn off the heat and add the flour all at once. Stir immediately, until the mixture forms a loose ball and comes away from the sides of the pan.

3. Place the pan over a low heat and stir constantly for about 30 seconds. Transfer the dough to a mixing bowl. Using a hand-held electric mixer with beater attachment, stir the dough on low speed for about 2 minutes.

4. Add in the eggs one at a time, letting each incorporate fully before adding the next. Check the consistency of the dough: it should be smooth and glossy and, when you touch the surface, form a medium-soft peak.

5. If the dough is too thick, add in more egg a little at a time; whisk the fourth egg and add it teaspoonful by teaspoonful. If needed, add the fifth egg (or part of it) the same way, until the consistency is correct.

6. Put the dough into a piping bag fitted with a plain tip that’s 1cm in diameter. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Pipe the dough into éclairs that are about 10cm long and 1.5cm wide. You will have about 15 of them. Leave room between them so they have space to expand.

7. Bake at 225 C for 10 minutes then lower the heat to 200 C and bake for 10 more minutes, or until done. When ready, the éclairs will lift from the baking paper without sticking, and be well puffed, golden and firm, with no soft spots. If they’re not ready, turn the heat to 180 C and continue to bake. Let the éclairs cool before filling them.

METHOD FOR THE CRÈME PATISSERIE

1. Put the milk and vanilla into a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer very gently for about 5 minutes. Take off the heat and let cool for 30 seconds.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and caster sugar until they turn a pale colour, then whisk in the flour and cornflour. Pour in the milk, whisking continuously, then pour back into the pan. Whisking constantly, bring back to the boil over a medium heat and cook for 1 minute. Pour the crème patisserie into a bowl. Cover the surface with a light dusting of caster sugar to prevent a skin from forming and leave to cool. Please note always pour the hot milk into the cold egg mixture as this prevents the eggs from turning into scrambled eggs.

METHOD FOR THE CADBURY CREME EGG FILLING

Use the crème patisserie, which you made earlier. Melt the Cadbury Creme Eggs in a bowl and pour into the crème patisserie. Add the cocoa powder and whisk until the mixture becomes smooth. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag with a 5mm nozzle. Make a hole in one end of the éclair and pipe through.

METHOD FOR THE MERINGUE

Make sure your mixing bowl is clean. Use an electric mixer with whisk. Add the egg whites, sugar and salt. Whisk until the mixture forms soft peaks (you should be able to turn the bowl upside down without the mixture falling out).

Put the meringue into a piping bag with a tube. Pipe the meringue along the length of each éclair. Use a butane torch to brown the meringue. Scatter the chopped up crème eggs and serve immediately.

Mini s'more brownie cupcakes with Cadbury Crème Eggs

INGREDIENTS FOR THE BROWNIE

• 125g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)

• 100g unsalted butter

• 125g light muscovado sugar

• 2 large Free range eggs

• 75g plain flour, sifted

• ¼ tsp sea salt

FOR THE MARSHMALLOW TOPPING

• 1 tub of marsmallow fluff roughly 10g per cupcake (you will have some fluff left over)

• 12 Cadbury Creme Eggs, crushed into pieces

METHOD

1. Heat the oven to 180 C, 160 C fan, 350 F, gas 4. Melt the chocolate and butter together in a large saucepan over a low heat. When completely melted, stir in the sugar, then the eggs one by one. Fold in the flour and salt, and then spoon into the cupcake cases so they’re nearly full.

2. Pipe the fluff onto each cupcake and bake in the centre of the oven for 12 minutes. Leave to cool. Once cooled add the crushed crème eggs on top.

NUTRITIONALS (One cupcake) Calories – 164 kcal Sugar – 19g Salt – 176mg Fat – 5.38g Sat Fat – 1.2g

NUTRITION FACTS: Serving Size: 1 cupcake (2-3/4” dia) Calories from Fat 48 Calories 164 % Daily Values Total Fat 5.38g 8% Saturated Fat 1.177g 6% Polyunsaturated Fat 1.578g Monounsaturated Fat 2.289g Cholesterol 14mg 5%Sodium 176mg 7%Potassium 93mg Total Carbohydrate 29.25g 10% Dietary Fiber 0.7g3% Sugars 21.96g Protein 1.74g Vitamin A 2 Vitamin C 0% Calcium 3% Iron 6%

Grilled banana boats with pecans, marshmallow and a gooey Cadbury Crème Egg ganache

INGREDIENTS FOR THE BANANA BASE

• 6 large ripe bananas, unpeeled

• 2 tbsps of chopped pecans

• 6 tsps of mini marshmallows

FOR THE CADBURY CREME EGG GANACHE

• 4 Cadbury Creme Eggs, melted

• 100g butter

METHOD FOR THE BANANAS

1. Cut 6 (12-inch) sheets of Foil. Heat BBQ, or oven to 180 C.

2. With a sharp knife, make a deep cut lengthwise in the inside curve of each banana, being careful not to cut all the way through. Open slit to form a pocket. Cover the banana with 1 sheet of foil (leaving the slit open to fill), forming boats.

3. Holding each banana in hand, fill the pocket, 1/2 tsps marshmallows and about 1/2 a heaped tspn of chopped pecans into each banana.

4. Seal top of foil, leaving 2 to 3 inches of headspace. Place on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 8 to 10 minutes or bake 15 to 20, until marshmallows soften. If you are baking them on a BBQ. Use the same timings as in the oven.

METHOD FOR THE CADBURY CREME EGG GANACHE

1. In a saucepan heat up a small amount of water and place a glass bowl on top (like a bain marie).

2. Place the 4 Cadbury Creme Eggs and butter in the glass bowl and stir until all the ingredients have melted (this should take approximately 4 or 5 mins). The mixture should have a slight gloss and be quite runny.

3. Leave to cool for a minute or two. Drizzle the ganache over the banana and top with broken pieces of Cadbury Creme Egg /extra nuts for garnish!

NUTRITIONAL FACTS :(One banana boat) Calories 220 kcal Sugar 18g Salt 5mg Fat 5g Sat Fat 2g

Meringue nests with passion fruit coulis and Cadbury Crème Egg ganache

INGREDIENTS FOR THE MERINGUE

• 2 large egg whites at room temperature

• 100g caster sugar

FOR THE PASSION FRUIT COULIS

• 250 ml passion fruit puree (thaw if frozen)

• 240g sugar

FOR THE GANACHE

• 5 Cadbury Creme Eggs, melted

• 100g butter

• 8 Cadbury Creme Eggs, cut into small pieces

METHOD FOR THE MERINGUE

1. Pre-heat your oven to 120C.

2. Put your 2 egg whites into a large clean bowl and whisk on a medium speed. Keep whisking until they form stiff peaks.

3. Add the caster sugar (100g) a tablespoon at a time and whisk until combined. The meringue should now look nice and glossy.

4. Now you need to pipe the meringue nests. Line your baking tray with greaseproof paper or nonstick baking sheet. Use a bit of butter to make it stick to the tray.

5. Put you meringue into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle.

6. Start by piping a dot in the centre of your meringue nest, then in one continuous motion, go around the dot twice to make a bigger circle, and then go around again on top of the outer circle to make the sides.

7. Repeat until you've piped all 8 nests.

METHOD FOR THE PASSION FRUIT COULIS

1. In a medium sized saucepan, mix the passion fruit and sugar together. Bring to the boil on a medium heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes.

2. Put aside to cool.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS: (One 96g nest) Calories 144 kcal Sugar 16.3g Fat 8g Sat Fat 6g

