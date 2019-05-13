8 London restaurants loved by the royal family

If there's one thing you can guarantee, it's that if the Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William are dining at a restaurant, the food's going to be pretty damn good. Indeed, it's not often you see members of the royals eating out, but when they do - the effect they can have on an eaterie's reputation is huge. From the restaurant the Queen dined in after her coronation, to Meghan Markle's west London go-to and the Middleton ladies favourite lunch spot, here's a whistle-stop tour of London's restaurants with a royal approval...
Chiltern Firehouse
Spotted: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
It's well known that anyone who's anyone gets a table at Chiltern Firehouse. Owned by André Balazs, who's also behind LA's Chateau Marmont Hotel and The Standard hotel chain, its modern European menu focuses heavily on seasonality. A former fire station, the venue has hosted the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Cara Delevingne and it's where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their engagement in 2018.
