8 London restaurants loved by the royal family

prince-william-football
Photo: © Getty Images
If there's one thing you can guarantee, it's that if the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are dining at a restaurant, the food's going to be pretty damn good. Indeed, it's not often you see members of the royals eating out, but when they do - the effect they can have on an eaterie's reputation is huge. From Prince William enjoying a pint at the Prince Albert in Battersea, south-west London, to watch the football, to the restaurant the Queen dined in after her coronation, to the Duchess of Sussex's west London go-to and the Middleton ladies favourite lunch spot, here's a whistle-stop tour of London's restaurants with a royal approval...

chiltern firehouse princess eugenie
2/9

Chiltern Firehouse

Spotted: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

It's well known that anyone who's anyone gets a table at Chiltern Firehouse. Owned by André Balazs, who's also behind LA's Chateau Marmont Hotel and The Standard hotel chain, its modern European menu focuses heavily on seasonality. A former fire station, the venue has hosted the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Cara Delevingne and it's where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their engagement in 2018.

story restaurant princess beatrice
3/9

Restaurant Story, Bermondsey

Spotted: Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was one step ahead of the game when she ate here in 2013, because just five months later it was awarded a Michelin star. The restaurant, built on the site of a former toilet block on trendy Bermondsey's Tooley Street is understated but stylish with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open kitchen. The food is imaginative and experimental and aims to tell the chef-owner Tom Sellers' life story through the dishes. One of the creative signature dishes, Bread and Dripping, always gets diners talking. An edible beef dripping candle is lit at the table and served with bread to mop up the melted 'wax'. The 'three bears porridge' dessert is a charming, innovative trio of bowls of hot oats – one too sweet, one too salty and one just right. An impressive wine list and stellar service completes the special fine dining experience.

quaglinos the queen
4/9

Quaglino's

Spotted: The Queen

After Quaglino's hosted the Queen following her coronation in 1952 it instantly became a hit. Having undergone several facelifts since then, it has remained on top of its game and is still one of the most popular London restaurants among the rich and famous.

bluebird chelsea kate middleton
5/9

Bluebird Chelsea

Spotted: The Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton

A hit with all of the Middletons, the Duchess of Cambridge has been snapped at Bluebird Chelsea on several occasions. She's previously even been seen dining outside with her mother, Carole, and sister, Pippa. The menu consists of classic dishes like steak, burgers and fish and chips.

bumpkin kate middleton prince william
6/9

Bumpkin – South Kensington, Westfield

Spotted: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treated 27 members of their staff to a Christmas lunch at Bumpkin in 2012. The party, which included their press team, private secretaries and members of the Household Cavalry, dined from the festive set menu in a private dining room.

chucs restaurant meghan markle notting hill
7/9

Chucs Restaurant

Spotted: The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted dining at Italian restaurant Chucs in January 2019 with new Deputy Communications Secretary Christian Jones. There are four locations throughout London, but Meghan dined at the Notting Hill restaurant where the menu includes dishes such as pasta and risotto, pizzas and antipasti. There was even a January Detox menu on offer should Meghan have fancied a lighter, nutritious lunch.

the princess primrose hill pippa middleton
8/9

The Princess of Wales, Primrose Hill

Spotted: Pippa Middleton

Pippa is usually seen out and about in south west London - not far from where her sister Kate lives in Kensington Palace — however it's easy to see why she ventured north of the river to The Princess in Primrose Hill. A host of famous faces including Harry Styles and Nick Grimshaw call this plush area of townhome and have been spotted enjoying drinks here on a summer's evening. The handsome, recently-refurbished pub retains its cosy feel despite there being three different bar areas.

the-ivy
9/9

The Ivy

Spotted: The Queen

As one of London's most iconic restaurants, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that it's had the royal family seal of approval. The Queen sat down at the Covent Garden branch in 2017 while attending a friend's birthday. The restaurant was of course shut to the public so there's been no reports about what she ordered but the most famous dish on the menu is Shepherd's Pie so we reckon it could well have been this.

