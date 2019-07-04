﻿
5 ace Wimbledon-inspired afternoon teas

The restaurants and bars serving up tennis-themed treats

Once again the nation is in the grip of Wimbledon fever, where for two weeks of the year we all go tennis-mad. Think Wimbledon and – apart from the actual sport - you think strawberries and cream, Pimm's, the quintessential English afternoon tea and posh finger sandwiches. Oh, we do love the British summertime. If you fancy treating yourself to a little off-court foodie action, we've got some fabulous tennis-themed teas and treats for you to try. There's no cooking involved; just book yourself a table at one of these lovely eateries…

 

Laura Ashley Tea Room Wimbledon tea with a twist

This decadent English country tea courtesy of Laura Ashley looks so divine in the photo above *imagines sipping from elegant floral-print china*. The store's tea rooms in Coventry, Solihull and Burnham Beeches have given their afternoon teas a Wimbledon twist, available throughout the championships. Feast your eyes on strawberries and cream flavoured tennis ball cakes with a traditional Pimm’s on the side. Yum! Priced between £20-24 per person.

lauraashleythetearoom.com

Wimbledon afternoon tea menu, No. Fifty Cheyne, Chelsea, London

Running from 1 July is this delectable afternoon tea at Chelsea hotspot No. Fifty Cheyne. The iconic venue is serving up (couldn't help it) a delicious Wimbledon-themed menu available between 2-5pm – and of course, the tennis will be shown on the screen in the Drawing Room. You'll eat home-made scones with clotted cream and Pimm’s ’n’ strawberry jam (wow) and an open sandwich of smoked salmon with lemon crème fraiche and pickled cucumber, amongst other treats. You have to try their awesome-sounding tea-come-cocktail named the 'Earl of Champagne'. We're there.

Priced £25 per person for eight delicacies, accompanied by tea or coffee. £35 for per person for eight delicacies, accompanied by “Earl of Champagne” cocktail and tea or coffee.

fiftycheyne.com/tea

Wimbledon-inspired cocktails at Haxells

Tea can include cocktails, right? Haxells Restaurant & Bar at London's Strand Palace Hotel have created five Wimbledon-inspired cocktails for The Championships. Created by the hotel’s mixology team, each cocktail has been inspired by a tennis superstar showcasing their characteristics and personality.

There's Rafa Nadal’s Summer Cup with Sangria and Pimm’s, Novak Djokovic’s Spicy Sidecar containing Cognac, Cointreau and lemon juice, and Roger Federer’s Royale – a cocktail of rum, raw sugar, fresh lime, mint, orange juice, topped up with fizz. There's also a traditional cream tea on offer (£10pp), with freshly baked scones, Cornish clotted cream and strawberry conserve accompanied by a special Strawberries & Cream Tea blend.

strandpalacehotel.co.uk/restaurants-bars/

Wild Wimbledon Strawberry and G & T Ice Cream float, Mac & Wild

Doesn't this sound incredible? London's Scottish restaurant Mac & Wild have come up with a Wimbledon treat to make us all happy. So it's a Gin & tonic featuring strawberries, Hendricks Gin, vanilla ice cream, meringue, strawberry sauce and fresh mint. A thousand wows. Plus the venue has an undercover terrace to enjoy one's G&T Sundae.

macandwild.com/

Summer-themed éclair at Maitre Choux

Eclairs are the perfect English summer treat and patisserie Maitra Choux has relaunched its limited edition Strawberries and Cream éclair for July and August. Filled with freshly whipped cream and topped with a handful of strawberries and blueberries, the éclair is available at Maître Choux shops in London and Bicester Village from 1st July. Eat in or takeaway to enjoy this scrummy summertime treat.

maitrechoux.com

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

