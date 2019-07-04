5 ace Wimbledon-inspired afternoon teas

Wimbledon-inspired cocktails at Haxells
Tea can include cocktails, right? Haxells Restaurant & Bar at London's Strand Palace Hotel have created five Wimbledon-inspired cocktails for The Championships. Created by the hotel’s mixology team, each cocktail has been inspired by a tennis superstar showcasing their characteristics and personality.
There's Rafa Nadal’s Summer Cup with Sangria and Pimm’s, Novak Djokovic’s Spicy Sidecar containing Cognac, Cointreau and lemon juice, and Roger Federer’s Royale – a cocktail of rum, raw sugar, fresh lime, mint, orange juice, topped up with fizz. There's also a traditional cream tea on offer (£10pp), with freshly baked scones, Cornish clotted cream and strawberry conserve accompanied by a special Strawberries & Cream Tea blend.
strandpalacehotel.co.uk/restaurants-bars/
MORE: Two incredible cocktails you NEED to make at your summer soirée