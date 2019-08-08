﻿
9 celebrities who have a side hustle selling wine

Because wine not?!

9 celebrities who have a side hustle selling wine
9 celebrities who have a side hustle selling wine

It's no secret that celebrities these days are more entrepreneurial than ever, with many of our favourite stars adding new skills to their already-impressive CVs. From acting to singing, designing to writing and even ballroom dancing, but did you know about the massive celebrity trend that is a career in winemaking? Celebs from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to Keira Knightley and even everyone's favourite fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker, they have all added sommelier to their credentials. Whether it's owning their own vineyards or selling their own bottles. Here are some celebrities you never knew had secret wine business on the side.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie wine vineyard
Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie 

Brangelina may no longer be an item *sob* but together they still own the 17th century Miraval estate in Provence which they bought back in 2011. After enlisting the winemaking skills of Perrin, Brad and Angelina created their first 'modern-vintage' Rose wine in 2012 which was branded as the 'superstar of rosé ' by the French newspaper Le Figaro. The vineyard also reportedly broke the price record for 'pink blush' when a magnum of its Muse de Miraval earnt over £23,000 at a charity auction.

And good news for us, their divorce has shown no sign of stopping the Mr & Mrs Smith actors and their sommelier partnership. According to People magazine they see the business as "an investment for their children." In 2019 they released a second rosé named 'Studio by Miraval' - a nod to the vineyard's musical roots.

Sarah Jessica-Parker

The newest celebrity to jump on the vintner trend is Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Famous for her shoe, bag and general wardrobe collection, the 54-Year-Old is now debuting her first wine collection. Posting to her Instagram account, the style icon wrote "X, marks the drop! First samples just arrived in NYC from the famous Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough region in New Zealand. I've popped the cork and am now even more excited for its September worldwide launch." The Hollywood actress will be launching her wine-making career side by side with New Zealand vintner Invivo branded 'Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker'. Sarah is not only a shareholder in Invino but also revealed to The Wine Spectator that she is personally responsible for selecting the blend as well as contributing to the label design - the 'X' with a comma is in ode to her iconic SITC character signing off and the teal shade of the 'X' is inspired by one of her favourite hues in her shoe line. They plan to start with a 2019 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc in September 2019 and we've never been so excited to swap our cosmos for vinos!

The Queen 

In 2011, The Queen began to dabble in the production of sparkling wine on her Windsor estate. According to Food & Wine: “The UK's largest wine retailer, Laithwaite’s, was given permission to plant a vineyard at Windsor Great Park, a Royal Park not far from the Queen’s well-known residence, Windsor Castle.” In 2013, the vineyard released the Queen's first vintage, the Windsor Vineyard English Quality Sparkling Wine, which as you may have guessed, is set to be worth a fortune in the future and therefore sold out immediately. Since then, the Queen has been said to be venturing into Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Champagne, amongst many others, within the next seven years. HRH's upcoming bottling of sparkling was available for preorder at Laithwaites at just £34.99 but has, unfortunately, since sold out. Everyone wants a taste of royalty, don't they?

Sir Cliff Richard 

Most famous for his singing abilities, it has been rumoured that Sir Cliff Richard may also hold abilities in grape crushing too - with his feet. The singer owns his own vineyard in the Algarve and is believed to be heavily involved. The 78-year-old told The Telegraph in 2006: "Yes I have got into the vats to tread the grapes. Just think, some of my fans have got wine with my footprint on." The pop singer's vineyard is called Adega do Cantor' which translates to 'winery of the singer' and produced under the label Vida Nova, and picked up the award for 'Best Wine of Algarve' in 2019 at the 12th Algarve Wines Competition. The performer told Lorraine Kelly on her morning TV show that he was putting his Portuguese wine estate on sale: "Creating and establishing the winery has been a truly exhilarating and rewarding experience. It has been hard work but we are immensely proud of what has been achieved here. It is time to slow down the treadmill and hand over the dream to someone who can dedicate more time to this wonderful venture than we can," he said.  

Drew Barrymore

Actress, author, beauty mogul, Charlie's Angel and now, vintner? Yep, Drew Barrymore launched the self-titled Barrymore Wines back in 2012 and although it may seem an odd move, Drew told Food&Wine that she has long had a passion for wines, confessing: "Pinot Grigio is like my first crush. It's what I used to drink with my girlfriends, when I was younger." However, the child star has admitted she was nervous to put her name on the bottle. Speaking to Fortune in 2017, she confessed: "I hate name slapping, I won’t do it. I was apprehensive to put my name on it. I think if you can talk about the journey and you are educated, invested and involved, you can gauge who really is there." Working with Carmel Road winemaker Kris Kato they have since produced a rosé, pinot noir and pinot grigio all grown in California, so the actress turned winemaker can fully get stuck in. She told Vogue: "I really am trying to educate myself rather than just drinking. I really want to know the exact notes that each glass or label or vineyard or varietal has. I get inspired by that." We'd have a glass of Pinot with you any day, Drew.

Graham Norton

If you've ever watched The Graham Norton Show, you'll see the Irish chat show host and his guests enjoy a rather large glass of vino. Therefore, it may come as no surprise that the Eurovision presenter has shares in Invivo Wines. His best-selling creation - a Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand - has won Gold at the Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters and was listed in The Independent's 'Top Sauvignon Blancs' in the UK. Graham's wine is stocked in many local supermarkets in the UK such as Sainsburys, Tescos and ASDA. The 56-year-old has since also produced a popular Shiraz and Rose and now even has his own bottle of bubbly 'Graham Norton's Own Prosecco' - influenced by the sparkle of Eurovision, Graham? 

Keira Knightley

'A full-bodied glass of red wine is always a route to happiness' Keira Knightley once told ELLE. She may have held her wedding nuptials with rockstar boyfriend James Righton in a French vineyard back in 2013 but did you know that Keira and James own their own vineyard in Southern Rhône? The Atonement actress and Klaxton keyboardist are owners of the vineyard 'Les Clinq Puits' named after its five springs and is overseen by their winemaking neighbour, Luc and Sandrine Guenard of Chateau Valcombe who make the wine. The small estate is situated on the southern slopes of Ventoux and according to The Wine Society: "2016 is their best vintage to date. A fine elegant red, full and spicy and exuding Provençal summers with hints of fig and herbs." Keira has spoken to the press a few times about how her wedding dress was destroyed due to a disastrous red wine incident - we wonder if it was literally her own wine that was responsible? 

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is infamous for his love affair with wine. When Rolling Stone once reported that the Hollywood actor spent $30,000 on wine, he famously said: "It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine… Because it was far more." The Pirates of the Carribean actor even had his tattoo changed from 'Winona Forever' to 'Wino Forever' but properly his biggest ode to the alcoholic beverage was when he bought a vineyard to celebrate the release of long-term girlfriend Vanessa Paradis's new album. The actor purchased a 37-acre estate in the South of France called 'Plan de la Tour' that he shared with Vanessa and his two daughters. The Los Angeles Times described it as an 'acreage that is marked by gently sloping grounds with vineyards [and] olive trees." Unfortunately for us, the wine made on Johnny's vineyard was produced purely for personal use, telling VSD: “I plan to keep it to myself before I dare to try to sell it." 

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, the talented female rapper who has performed lyrics such as 'The Patron, own' and 'when I'm drinkin' rum rum', is actually a huge fan of vino. The Starships singer became the face and part-time owner to the brand Myx Fusions in 2013 and the brand has since also released a line of Sangrias. From brightly coloured electric blue bottles to tropical flavours such as peach, mango and coconut, the Moscato wine couldn't be more Nicki. The affordable wine brand comes priced at $4 but is, unfortunately, only sold in the US. The chief marketing officer of the brand has called the collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Myx Fusions "a game-changer" and the former American Idol judge stated that she had all intentions for her wine to "revolutionise the wine industry" - and yes you guessed it, there's even a rap to go with it on Ciara's song 'I'm Out'.

