The best afternoon tea venues in London

Is there ever an excuse needed to dress up for an afternoon indulging in finger sandwiches, sweet treats and prosecco? There isn't, so we have come up with the difficult task of searching for the very best afternoon tea venues across London, ranging from royal-inspired to a few quirky takes on tradition – gin and tea anyone?
Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
Luxury fans, rejoice! Head Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Park Lane, David Oliver, has created five bespoke cakes inspired by Burlington Arcade's luxury heritage, architecture, British charm, and uniqueness. This is one afternoon tea we know you'll love. Expect to find a light blueberry cheesecake modelled as a Burlington Beadle (the arcade's very own private police force) and the Burlington Battenberg - reflecting the iconic marble floor of Burlington Arcade. Just wait until you taste this Victorian classic sliced chocolate and bergamot cake which is wrapped with a statement geometric pattern! Delicious.
The afternoon tea will be available from now until the end of the year, and FYI, towards the end of the year, the tea will have a Christmas twist. How exciting!
The Burlington Afternoon Tea is available at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane until the 31 December 2019. Priced at £46 per person and £55 to be served with a glass of champagne.
To find out more, visit fourseasons.com or burlingtonarcade.com.