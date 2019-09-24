﻿
These are the best celebrity birthday cakes you'll ever see

Feast your eyes on these fantastic birthday cake creations...

Jordyn Woods' 22nd birthday cake
Photo: © Instagram
While we can all relate to David Beckham receiving a caterpillar cake for his birthday, what we secretly dream of is something even half as spectacular as some of these celebrity birthday cakes. Keep scrolling to see some of our favourites...

Jordyn Woods

The 22-year-old shared several pictures of her lavish LA birthday on Instagram, including this white marble geode-style cake with purple crystal detail. It's almost too pretty to eat!

Dianne Buswell's mermaid-themed cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Dianne Buswell

The Strictly Come Dancing star’s colourful cake looked like something straight out of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Given to her by boyfriend Joe Sugg for her 30th, Dianne's cake channels The Little Mermaid with starfish and coral embellishment on the bottom and a mermaid tail poking out the top.

Amanda Holden with a Marmite-inspired cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge has enjoyed some incredible birthday cakes, including a three-tiered blue and silver creation featuring a cut out of herself and a Marmite-inspired cake covered in truffles. We hope the latter tastes better than it sounds!

Harper Beckham's unicorn cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham posted this cute photo of daughter Harper on Instagram with her unicorn birthday cake for her 7th birthday. The personalised cake featured her name, as well as white, pink and silver wings, and flowers made of icing trailing down the side.

Nick Jonas with his tequila birthday cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Nick Jonas

Most birthday celebrations will involve some form of cake or tequila, but Nick Jonas took a unique take on these birthday staples with a giant tequila-shaped birthday cake. For his 27th birthday, he was pictured with a two-tiered black cake with a gold tequila bottle sat on top and his Villa One tequila logo and slogan "Life as it should be" written across it. Now we're not sure about you, but we prefer to eat our cake, not drink it.

holly-willoughby-cake
Photo: © Rex
Holly Willoughby

The This Morning co-host received a white birthday cake decorated with multi-coloured sprinkles for her 38th birthday. This was a very simple design compared to the rainbow piñata cake Holly was presented with last year, which was filled with sweets and marshmallows and took more than 16 hours to make.

Phillip Schofield's classic chocolate and raspberry cake.
Photo: © Facebook
Phillip Schofield

You can't really go wrong with a classic chocolate and raspberry cake. Phillip's was decorated with delicate leaves made of chocolate and a personalised message. Delicious!

Kourtney Kardashian's daring cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Never one to be shy, Kourtney bared all on her own 40th birthday cake. The daring cake featured a realistic model of her svelte figure perched on the edge of a bath, complete with tan lines, a dress and heels strewn on the floor, and a champagne bottle in ice.

Stormi Jenner was given a pastel carousel cake for her first birthday.
Photo: © Instagram
Stormi Jenner

Kylie Jenner gave daughter Stormi a cake to remember for her first birthday. Made by Julie Simon, the extravagant carousel cake came in soft pink and blue pastel colours and was adorned with flowers.

Cara Delevingne's handbag-shaped cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Cara Delevingne

Model phenomenon Cara Delevingne thanked British fashion house Mulberry for her "amazing birthday cake [heart emoji]" on her Instagram page.

David Beckham smiles with his Colin the Caterpillar cake.
Photo: © Instagram
David Beckham

For his 43rd birthday last year, David opted for a childhood birthday favourite - the £7 Marks & Spencer Colin the Caterpillar cake.

Victoria Beckham's fruit birthday cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Victoria Beckham

Birthdays are the perfect excuse to ditch the diet and indulge, but not for Victoria Beckham. Opting for a very different cake than her husband and daughter, the fashion designer chose one made entirely from fruit, including watermelon, strawberries and blueberries.

Liam Payne holding birthday cake with a bear on top.
Photo: © Instagram
Liam Payne

The former One Direction singer showed he was a doting dad, holding a birthday cake with a bear made of icing sitting on top for his 25th birthday — a sweet reference to his two-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Jennifer Lopez with her gold and black cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Matching her gold Versace dress, Jennifer was pictured with a ten-tier black and gold cake during her 50th birthday celebrations.

Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones-inspired cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke’s Game of Thrones-inspired cake was every chocolate-lovers dream, even featuring a chocolate dragon in a nod to her role as Daenerys Targaryen, also known as the Mother of Dragons.

The Queen cuts her orange drizzle cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

Royals love their sweet treats too! Queen Elizabeth cut into an orange drizzle cake made by Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain for her 90th birthday.

Valentina Humes has a ballerina cake for her first birthday.
Photo: © Instagram
Valentina Humes

For her first birthday, Rochelle and Marvin Humes gave daughter Valentina a cute birthday cake with ballerina shoes on the side and topped with a miniature chocolate figurine of a dancer.

Selena Gomez poses with blue cake and balloons.
Photo: © Instagram
Selena Gomez

The pop star kept it cool with two pastel blue-coloured cakes and matching balloons for her 25th birthday.

Dwayne Johnson with his homemade cake.
Photo: © Instagram
Dwayne Johnson

The Rock shared a sweet picture of him cuddling up to his girls with a homemade birthday cake. Could they look any cuter?

The Countess of Wessex blows out the candles on her simple white cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie celebrated her 50th birthday with a simple and elegant white cake with gold detail presented by a former Tomorrow's People client who went on to work at a local bakery.

Christina Aguilera posed with her cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Christina Aguilera

The Genie in a Bottle singer posed with a modern Marie Antoinette-style cake for her 31st birthday. 

Lily Collins with her red apple birthday cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Lily Collins

Actress Lily Collins blows out a candle on her fantastic red apple birthday cake creation at the after-party for the premiere of her film Mirror Mirror, a modern adaptation of the Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Gary Barlow's football and music themed cake.
Photo: © Getty Images
Gary Barlow

A magnificent cake with the initials "GB 40" was created for Take That lead singer Gary Barlow's 40th birthday. The impressive design incorporated two of the Brit's passions: football and music.

Miley Cyrus celebrates her 18th birthday.
Photo: © Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 18th birthday with a giant, pristine white cake complete with sparklers and mini cupcakes, ice creams and macaroons. Now that's a lot of cake for those toned abs!

