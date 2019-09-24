These are the best celebrity birthday cakes you'll ever see

You might like...
-
Cowboy boots are the key boot trend for AW19 - just ask Gigi Hadid, Holly Willoughby and Kendall Jenner
We've seen sock boots have their moment and we've watched biker boots reign supreme but we all know the classic cowboy boot never truly goes...
-
Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden’s TWO family homes
-
Holly Willoughby, Christine Lampard and Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall STUN on charity event red carpet: pics
CLIC Sargent's A Very British Affair charity event took place at London's glamourous Claridge's Hotel on Friday night, and the...
-
The TV Choice Awards 2019: The most talked-about outfits
-
See the cutest photos of celebrity children going back to school