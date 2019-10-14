8 savoury recipes for a devilishly delicious Halloween

PUMPKIN CHILLI CON CARNE WITH MINI JACKET POTATOES AND WATERCRESS CREME FRAICHE
A classic dish, ideal for sharing after a night trick or treating or around the round the fire on Bonfire Night while watching the Guy burn and the fireworks explode overhead – even better, the pumpkin bowl cuts down on the washing up!
Serves 4, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
• 1 small pumpkin or butternut squash
• Vegetable oil
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 500g/1lb 2oz ground beef
• 1 small onion, peeled and diced
• 1 green pepper, deseeded and diced
• 1 tbsp tomato purée
• 1 x 400g tin kidney of beans, drained and rinsed
• 1x 400g tin of tomato juice
• 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
• 1 tsp chilli powder
• 1/2 tbsp dark brown soft sugar
• 1 tsp yeast extract
• 700g/1 1/2lb baby potatoes
• 1 x 200g tub of crème fraîche
• 40g/1 1/2oz watercress, finely chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.
2. Halve the pumpkin (or butternut squash) and scoop out the seeds. Scoop out the flesh and dice half of the pumpkin into 1cm/1/2in cubes and reserve. Chop the remaining pumpkin into large chunks, place in an oven tray, drizzle with oil and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer to the preheated oven and roast for approximately 25 minutes or until cooked through. Reserve the scooped out pumpkin shell.
3. Meanwhile, place a large saucepan on a medium-high heat. Add a generous drizzle of oil and heat until beginning to smoke. Add the beef and fry, stirring occasionally until browned. Using a slotted spoon, drain the beef onto some kitchen paper.
4. Turn the heat down to medium. Return the beef back to the pan then add in the onion, diced pumpkin and green pepper, cooking until the onions are translucent but not browned. Stir in the tomato purée and cook for a further minute before adding the kidney beans, tomato juice, chopped tomatoes, chilli powder, brown sugar and yeast extract. Cover the saucepan with a tight-fitting lid and simmer for 1 hour.
5. Meanwhile, place the potatoes in an oven tray, drizzle with vegetable oil and season. Transfer to the oven and roast for 30-40 minutes, or until cooked through and crisp on the outside.
6. Once the roasted pumpkin is cooked, remove from the oven and place into a blender. Add a ladleful of liquid from the chilli and blend until smooth. Add to the simmering saucepan and stir through.
7. Mix together the crème fraiche and watercress and season to taste.
8. Spoon the chilli into the scooped out pumpkin shell and serve on a place with the potatoes arranged around. Serve with a generous dollop of crème fraîche.
