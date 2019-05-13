9 London restaurants loved by the royal family - see photos

You might like...
-
Dancing royalty! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Queen's signature moves
-
Royal ladies who dared to bare in split-leg dresses! From Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Princess Beatrice
-
A look back at the times the royals made surprising TV cameos
-
The royal gaze – our favourite pictures of royal couples looking lovingly at each other
-
13 secrets of how the royal family travels for a tour
As exciting as exploring new destinations and discovering new cultures around the world can be, travel still has its downsides, from standing in line...