Foodie gift guide: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas

Gift the foodie in your life something special this Christmas

Foodie gift guide: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas
slingsby gin
Is that special someone in your life the lover of all things food and drink? Well, look no further as we have you covered this year. From delicious food hampers to the finest spirits, here's a roundup of the most amazing things you can get your hands on…

Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin & High Ball Glass Set

If your loved one enjoys a Christmas tipple, then look no further as Slingsby Gin has created the perfect gift set. This gorgeous box from the Award-winning brand comes with a 50cl bottle of the delicious Rhubarb Gin, with two elegant high ball glasses. Those with a sweet tooth will love the flavours of the rhubarb with raspberry and pink grapefruit - delish!

Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin & High Ball Glass Set, £49.99, Slingsby

BUY NOW

Taittinger Rose
2/11

Taittinger Prestige Rosé NV gift box

Pretty in pink. Lifted aromas of soft red fruit, including raspberry and wild strawberry. Smooth, elegant and fruity with crisp acidity and a long finish.  For someone who loves a little glamour.

 

Prestige Rosé NV gift box, £40, Taittinger at Amazon

BUY NOW

procook
3/11

ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Set

This one is certainly for the foodie in your life! This set contains a 20cm / 2.7L round casserole, a 24cm/4.7L round casserole and a 28cm/3.9L shallow casserole. Each piece has a classic cream exterior, and matching interior. They feature smart stainless steel knobs, comfortable ergonomic handles designed to hold easily with oven gloves, and robust tight-fitting lids with enamel pimples on the underside for enhanced self-basting.

 

ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Set, £149, ProCook at Amazon

BUY NOW

Continental Indulgent Chilled Hamper
4/11

Continental Indulgent Chilled Hamper

A selection of M&S' best continental cheeses and meats, complete with biscuits, accompaniments and two bottles of wine is a gift any foodie would love to receive! And what's more, it comes presented in a reusable cool bag.

Continental Indulgent Chilled Hamper, £100, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

toasts rise and shine
5/11

Emma Bridgewater Toast and Marmalade

This charming, Toast and Marmalade Emma Bridgewater collection is combined with the trusted performance you'd expect from Russell Hobbs. The collection has a kettle, 2 slice toaster and 4 slice toaster which look wonderful in any kitchen.

Emma Bridgewater set, starts from £69.99, uk.russellhobbs.com

hummingbird
6/11

The Hummingbird Bakery's Christmas Reindeer Rainbow Cake

For those who love the sweeter things in life, you must grab them a delicious treat from The Hummingbird Bakery. Make it a cake to remember by picking this cute creation. This layered rainbow vanilla cake can be covered in a choice of either chocolate or vanilla frosting with a reindeer design - yum! Christmas Reindeer

Rainbow Cake, from £64.95, hummingbirdbakery.com

hangry print
7/11

Hangry artwork

Inject some humour into your present with this 'Hangry' textual art, which is made to order and is printed onto 230gsm matt coated heavyweight art paper. The special formulation of the ink used combined with the great quality media means this print stays vibrant and vivid and prevents colour fade over time.

Hangry artwork, £13.43, wayfair.co.uk

aldi hamper
8/11

Christmas Feast Hamper

Brimming with 18 incredible premium products, the Christmas Feast Hamper includes something for everyone and is perfect for sharing! Filled with a range of festive treats, the hamper includes brand-new products for this year, some Christmas classics and a selection of premium wines. This large hand-wrapped hamper provides quite the feast if taken to a party or when given as a gift. Make sure you get your hands one of these very soon!

Christmas Feast Hamper, £79.99, aldi.co.uk/hampers

flute
9/11

Anthropologie flute

Update your kitchenware with this chic waterfall glassware. It's exclusive to Anthropologie and is crafted from cristilin that has been painted by hand for an artistic quality. We can't wait to get a pair of these flutes!

Anthropologie flute, £14, anthropologie.com

lindt
10/11

Lindor Assorted Selection Box

These selection boxes are not just for the kids this Christmas. Spoil yourself or a loved one with the LINDOR Assorted Selection Boxes 500g. The silver variety contains Milk & White and Coconut flavours - a truly indulgent gift for LINDOR lovers. Exclusively available in Tesco and Lindt retail stores.

Lindor Assorted Selection Box, £12, Waitrose

BUY NOW

panzeer
11/11

The Christmas Connoisseur Panzer Hamper

Go the extra mile with this amazing hamper! This London-based deli have once again launched their luxurious food gift set. Whether you're spoiling someone special or treating yourself, the flavours of Christmas are perfectly captured in this luxurious hamper. Complete with cheese, truffle butter, smoked salmon and a bottle of Delaforce LBV Port - you are spoilt for choice.

 

Panzer Hamper, £139, Panzer

BUY NOW

