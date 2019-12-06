Foodie gift guide: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas

Is that special someone in your life the lover of all things food and drink? Well, look no further as we have you covered this year. From delicious food hampers to the finest spirits, here's a roundup of the most amazing things you can get your hands on…
MORE: Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family
Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin & High Ball Glass Set
If your loved one enjoys a Christmas tipple, then look no further as Slingsby Gin has created the perfect gift set. This gorgeous box from the Award-winning brand comes with a 50cl bottle of the delicious Rhubarb Gin, with two elegant high ball glasses. Those with a sweet tooth will love the flavours of the rhubarb with raspberry and pink grapefruit - delish!
Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin & High Ball Glass Set, £49.99, Slingsby
BUY NOW