Do royals have takeaways? Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & the Queen's fast food faves

The royal family are fans of takeaways just like us

Kate Middleton
Everyone loves a good takeaway, don't they? From traditional fish and chips to a Friday night curry or a pizza with all your favourite toppings, nothing quite beats the odd fast food treat. The royal family are known for their fine dining and the Queen has her own personal chefs catering for her at Buckingham Palace, but there surely must be times Her Majesty fancies take out. We did some digging and found several members of the royal family are partial to a spot of fast food. Read on to discover who likes what…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

 

Back in 2017, the Duchess revealed her number one takeaway while speaking to BBC Radio 1 with Prince William. Kate said: "Curry, definitely," before clarifying that Prince William wouldn't eat it with her as he is not a fan of spicy food! The couple added: "It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before jokingly adding "not ourselves!"

Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex

 

Meghan Markle has previously admitted that French fries are one of her most-loved foods. Speaking to Best Health Canada she stated: "I could eat French fries all day long." When questioned about her ability to eat fries and stay healthy she explained that: "It's all about balance, because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it’s a lifestyle eating."

 

The Queen
The Queen

 

This has made our day. Yes, the Queen gets the occasional takeaway! According to The Sun, the monarch is rather partial to fish and chips and sometimes treats herself to dinner from the local chippy when staying at Balmoral. A footman is reportedly sent to pick up her meal from nearby town Ballater.

Prince William
Prince William

 

William seems to have a few favourites when it comes to take out meals. Speaking alongside his wife Kate on Radio 1, the royal revealed he found the choice between pizza and Chinese food the hardest - we know the feeling Wills! The Duke also eats Nando's and upon meeting the co-founder of Nando's, explained that his police protection officer had introduced him to the cuisine and the officer was the restaurant chain's "biggest fan," joking he should "buy a stake in Nando's."

Prince Harry
Prince Harry

 

Just like his brother William, Harry also loves Nando's. In 2013, The Mirror reported that the prince picked up a late-night meal from the Fulham restaurant in London, ordering a chicken pitta with extra cheese plus creamy mash on the side and a double chicken wrap with fries. Yum.

 

Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall

 

Back in 2007, the rugby player husband of Zara Tindall spilt the beans on his top takeaway choice. Mike told The Guardian that he eats what he wants on Sundays, revealing: "If Zara is away competing I'll have my only takeaway of the week. It would definitely be a Chinese - it might be a banquet for two but obviously that would just be for me. I can do that fairly easily."

Prince Charles
Prince Charles

 

The Prince of Wales revealed his favourite pizza topping in November 2019, while on a visit to Scotland. Charles laughed as he was presented with the margarita pizza from a member of the public as he greeted crowds in St Boswells. Chef Erminio Di Meo, 56, speaking through a translator, told the Press Association: "I wanted to give him the pizza as he is such a big part of this country. He was curious, he smiled and I said it's a margarita. I believe the prince said 'it's my favourite'."

