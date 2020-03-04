Everyone loves a good takeaway, don't they? From traditional fish and chips to a Friday night curry or a pizza with all your favourite toppings, nothing quite beats the odd fast food treat. The royal family are known for their fine dining and the Queen has her own personal chefs catering for her at Buckingham Palace, but there surely must be times Her Majesty fancies take out. We did some digging and found several members of the royal family are partial to a spot of fast food. Read on to discover who likes what…
Duchess of Cambridge
Back in 2017, the Duchess revealed her number one takeaway while speaking to BBC Radio 1 with Prince William. Kate said: "Curry, definitely," before clarifying that Prince William wouldn't eat it with her as he is not a fan of spicy food! The couple added: "It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," before jokingly adding "not ourselves!"