5 female celebrity chefs and their inspiring journeys: From Mary Berry to Lisa Faulkner & Nadiya Hussain

Mary Berry
Celebrity baker and food writer Mary Berry is somewhat of a national treasure in Britain, shooting to even further fame as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.
We admire Mary's journey from wannabe cook to famous baker – and she didn't have the easiest start in life. At age 13, Mary spent three months in isolation in hospital. She told The Telegraph: "Alone and feeling terrible, the one thing I wanted was my mother,” she writes. “But my parents had to stay on the other side of the glass, only able to smile and mouth words of reassurance."
Despite this tough experience, Mary recovered and pursued her dreams. The star had a passion for cooking from an early age, studying catering at college and moving to France aged 21 to study at Le Cordon Bleu school. She wrote her first cookbook, The Hamlyn All Colour Cookbook, in 1970, and has she has since published over 75 more. Then, in 2010, she became a regular fixture on our telly screens in GBBO alongside Paul Hollywood. She left the show in 2016 to host her own series, Mary Berry Everyday.
MORE: Harper Beckham cooks surprise dinner for her mum Victoria Beckham – and it looks delicious!