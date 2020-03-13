Many of us like to wind down from a busy week of work with a nice cool alcoholic beverage. We all have our favourites – be it a chilled glass of white wine, a crisp gin and tonic or a good old pint down the pub. The royals' working diaries are jam-packed just like ours, so we imagine the likes of Her Majesty the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge enjoy a cheeky drink come Friday evening. If you've ever wondered what the royals enjoy alcohol-wise, then we have the answers for you. Read on to discover the regal drinks of choice…
The Queen
In 2017, the monarch's former chef Darren McGrady spoke out on reports that the Queen drank four cocktails a day. He told CNN: "She'd be pickled if she drank that much. All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink." And the chef clarified that Her Majesty doesn't drink every day. "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic."
Darren added that when the Queen does have a drink with dinner it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."
MORE: The Queen's personal Scotch pancake recipe revealed - and it sounds delicious!