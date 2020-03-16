﻿
20 Photos | Cuisine

20 Instagrammable chocolate eggs that are perfect for Easter

These sweet Easter treats are egg-cellent!

20 Instagrammable chocolate eggs that are perfect for Easter
You're reading

20 Instagrammable chocolate eggs that are perfect for Easter

1/20
Next

This chocolate orange cheesecake is the pick-me-up we all need
Megan Bull
fruit-nut-marks-and-spencer
1/20

With Easter just around the corner, it's almost time to stock up on the sweetest treats on the market. Looking for something eggs-tra? These Insta-worthy Easter eggs are as delicious as they are photogenic. Gracing your taste buds as well as your grid, we've rounded up the 20 most Instagrammable chocolate eggs for an indulgent Easter. From pink shimmering desserts to bespoke Belgian chocolates, Champagne-filled truffles to dark chocolate feasts, there's something for everyone on this egg-cellent roundup. 

RELATED: Mrs Hinch just tried Marks & Spencer's new cheese Easter egg and loved it

 

A hollow milk chocolate egg expertly adorned with hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios and golden raisins, Marks & Spencer's Fruit and Nut Lattice Egg is sure to have you swooning. 

 Fruit and Nut Lattice Egg, £15, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW
john-lewis
2/20

Made from a chunky milk chocolate which uses fairtrade cocoa, this faceted Easter bunny is glamorously finished in a golden coating. 

 Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny, £20, John Lewis & Partners

BUY NOW
sainsburys-beehive-egg
3/20

Made from luxurious milk and white chocolate, this hollow egg has been intricately moulded into a beehive. Painted in a decadent golden shimmer and adorned with dark chocolate bees, this Belgian chocolate shell is eggs-tra to say the least. 

 Cocoa et Co Belgian Chocolate Beehive Egg, £10, Sainsburys

BUY NOW
lidl-easter-egg
4/20

Can't decide which kind of Easter egg you want this year? Look no further than Lidl's latest creation which fuses four different flavours in one delicious package, so you don't have to choose. Each layer is inspired by a classic luxury dessert – tiramisu, black forest gateau and panna cotta – finished off with a filled salted caramel egg inside. Sounds good to us!

Deluxe Ultimate Dessert 4 in 1 Easter Egg, £9.99, Lidl

BUY NOW
morrisons-belgian-chocolate-egg
5/20

Morrisons The Best Belgian Chocolate Egg certainly lives up to the hype. Hand decorated with a gold lustre and filled with twelve salted caramel ganache eggs, this two-in-one tasty treat is a must-have this Easter.

The Best Belgian Chocolate Egg, £12, Morrisons

BUY NOW
cox-and-co-chia-seed-egg
6/20

This eco-friendly brand delivers Easter eggs in 100 per cent fully sustainable packaging. Blending 37 percent cacao milk chocolate with a hint of coconut oil and a dash of delicious chia seeds, this sweet treat from COX & CO offers the perfect balance of creamy rich chocolate and nuttiness.

 Coconut and Chia Egg, £10, COX & CO

BUY NOW
funfetti-egg-cutter-and-squidge
7/20

Packed to the rafters with an array of sweet treats, Cutter and Squidge's Funfetti filled egg  combines dulce de leche caramel sauce, chocolate sponge and pink creamy ganache in one perfect package. Topped off with pastel-coloured sprinkles, white chocolate eggs, salted pretzels and white crispy pearls, this Easter egg is a work of art. 

 Funfetti filled Easter Egg, £17.50, Cutter and Squidge

BUY NOW
doug-the-dinoasura-tesco
8/20

A fun one for the kids, meet Doug the Dinosaur. Tesco's hollow milk chocolate dinosaur is decorated with dark chocolate, white chocolate and green coloured decoration. 

Doug The Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Figure, £3.50, Tesco

BUY NOW
cutter-and-squidge-vegan
9/20

Brought to you by Cutter and Squidge, this plant-based masterpiece is completely vegan. Inspired by the flavours of a hot cross bun, this dark chocolate half egg shell is filled with vegan caramel sauce, cinnamon spiced digestive crumbs and vegan chocolate ganache. Topped off with candied fruits and dark chocolate eggs, this spiced filled Easter egg is not to be missed

Vegan and Spice Filled Easter Egg, £17.50, Cutter and Squidge

BUY NOW 
pink-shimmer-bettys
10/20

Hand-finished with white chocolate and silver lustre, Bettys pink shimmer egg is the definition of Insta-goals. Beautifully crafted, this delicate pink dessert is both ultra-chic and ultra-affordable. 

 Pink Shimmer Easter Egg, £7.50, Bettys

BUY NOW

READ: Davina McCall reveals she won't eat Easter eggs unless they're made out of quinoa

morrisons-diamond-egg
11/20

Carved into a geometric diamond shape, this Belgian milk chocolate shell contains salted caramel truffles. Putting a modern spin on the traditional Easter egg, this show-stopping edition will certainly look good on your Instagram grid. 

 The Best Milk Chocolate Diamond Egg, £8, Morrisons

BUY NOW
selfridges-leaf-egg
12/20

This Selfridge's selected egg is crafted from Colombian chocolate. Coloured in a green and blue ombre and printed with a single leaf, this artisanal egg is both vibrant and photo-ready. 

 Artisan Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £29.99 Selfridges

BUY NOW
spring-bloom-easter-egg-bettys
13/20

Full disclosure - this Easter egg is almost too beautiful to eat. Painted in a shimmering pink gloss and ornately decorated with gold leaves, winding green stems and wild white roses, Betty's aptly named Spring Bloom Easter egg is absolutely stunning. 

Spring Bloom, £30, Bettys

BUY NOW
hotel-chocolat-champagne-egg
14/20

Pretty in pink, this champagne egg consists of two perfectly balanced halves: one 40 percent milk chocolate, and the other strawberry-white and milk chocolate. Marrying voluptuous chocolate ganache with elegant champagne truffles made from high quality Mercier champagne, this decadent egg effortlessly captures the pastel tones of spring.

 Extra-Thick Easter Egg - Champagne, £29, Hotel Chocolat

BUY NOW
hotel-chocolat-you-crack-me-up
15/20

Be warned - this chocolate shell is far from delicate. Lavishly thick and filled with smaller mellow chocolates, you'll have to break into this egg before you can take a bite. With 40 percent milk chocolate on one side, and creamy caramel-white chocolate on the other, this egg is the epitome of indulgence.

Extra-Thick Easter Egg - You Crack Me Up, £29, Hotel Chocolat

BUY NOW
chocolarder-gorse-flower-egg
16/20

Encased in plastic-free, recyclable packaging, Chocolarder's Wild Gorse Flower Egg is a rare find indeed. Plucked by hand from the prickly hedgerows of the Cornish coastline, the milk chocolate wild Gorse flower is steeped in cocoa butter. Fragrant and fruity, expect notes of fudge, roasted nuts, red fruit and coconut.

Wild Gorse Flower Egg, £22, Chocolarder

BUY NOW
chocolate-libertine-beehive
17/20

Offering a masterclass in chocolate artistry, The Chocolate Libertine's Honeycomb Beehive bears an uncanny resemblance to the real thing. Painstakingly moulded and packed with milk chocolate honeycomb nibbles for extra crunch, make sure you get a photo of this luxurious Easter egg before taking a bite - no filter needed. 

Honeycomb Beehive, £69.95, The Chocolate Libertine

BUY NOW
dark-chocolate-flat-egg-with-glace-orange-bettys
18/20

Calling all dark chocolate lovers...this opulent egg is not to be missed. Made from solid Swiss dark chocolate and decorated with candied orange slices and expertly curled peel, this shell is as Insta-worthy as it is tasty. 

Dark Chocolate Flat Egg with Glacé Orange, £9.95, Bettys

BUY NOW
love-cocoa-salted-caramel-egg
19/20

Deliciously sweet and salty, this sumptuous Easter treat is made from the finest organic milk chocolate and caramel. Kissed with Maldon Sea Salt, Love Cocoa serves up delectable chocolate eggs free from palm oil and gluten. And the best part? A percentage from every sale is donated to the Rainforest Foundation, giving you a clear conscience with every bite. 

Love Cocoa Salted Caramel Easter Egg, £12.95, Royal Opera House

BUY NOW
thorntons-pudding-egg
20/20

Inspired by classic British desserts, Thorntons' latest feat is the Pudding Collection Easter Egg - and it does not disappoint. With an array of mouthwatering layers to discover, feast upon bite-sized Blueberry Cheesecake, irresistible Manchester Tart and creamy Chocolate Pudding chocolates.

Pudding Collection Easter Egg, £8, Thorntons

BUY NOW

MORE: This Chocolate & Popcorn Bark recipe is the early Easter gift you've all been waiting for

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...