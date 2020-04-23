﻿
7 Photos | Cuisine

7 stars who have suffered hilarious cooking fails in lockdown

A recipe for disaster!

You're reading

How to secure a Tesco delivery slot for a vulnerable person
Sharnaz Shahid
ruth langsford cooking disaster
Photo: © Instagram
With everyone finding themselves with lots of time on their hands during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are turning into amateur chefs! And although nothing beats home cooking, these kitchen disasters have had various stars turn to takeaways or pre-prepared food. From Alex Jones' burnt cake to Stacey Solomon's inedible pizza, these cooking fails may help bring a smile to your face. Take a look at some of our favourite kitchen mishaps...

Ruth Langsford

On Monday, the This Morning presenter wanted to make use of her leftover chicken and gravy from her Sunday roast dinner – however, things did not go to plan! Ruth attempted to make a stock in her pressure cooker, but ended up burning the chicken instead. She shared the funny footage of her cooking blunder on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Noo! Burnt it! Never done that before. Thank god for stock cubes."

alex jones iced cake
Photo: © Instagram
Alex Jones

Earlier this week, The One Show host shared a hilarious picture of a very burnt cake on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious." Persevering with her culinary creation, she followed it up with another photo of her attempt at icing the cake with bright blue royal icing – however, the icing did not stretch across the entire cake and had a number of cracks across the surface. Oh dear!

davina mccall garlic bread
Photo: © Instagram
Davina McCall

The TV presenter recently fell victim to her Aga while cooking some garlic bread – and she shared a photo of the hilarious incident with her Instagram followers. It looks like her oven either got way too hot or the former Big Brother host forgot about it - because the poor garlic bread was barely recognisable. The normally-appetising baguette was burnt to a crisp in the snap, with Davina captioning it: "Garlic bread anyone? #agalife." Oooops!

georgia tennant cooking fail
Photo: © Instagram
Georgia Tennant

Taking to her Instagram over the Easter weekend, the mum-of-five and wife of actor David Tennant revealed one of her meals ended up rather burnt. However, the 35-year-old clearly saw the funny side of the incident, and used her quick wit to caption the post: "Dinner's ready, darling" before tagging her son, Ty's Instagram and using the hashtag "stayinandburnsh**." Don't think he was too impressed…

stacey solomon cauliflower
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women star had to turn towards her alternative option on Monday night after her failed attempt at a healthy cauliflower pizza recipe. She spent all day preparing dinner, only for the family to abandon her efforts for fish finger sandwiches after it was burnt! In several videos, Stacey walked her fans through the process of roasting the cauliflower – but unfortunately, the base was completely destroyed. "Burnt the whole thing. It's inedible," she captioned the picture of the crispy base, before sharing a picture of her back up dinner. "Fish finger sandwiches it is. Happy Monday," Stacey wrote, finding the funny side to her cooking mishap.

geri halliwell cooking fail
Photo: © Instagram
Geri Horner

The Spice Girls star is usually something of a dab hand in the kitchen, often impressing fans with photos of her baked goodies. But last week, the 47-year-old suffered a major mishap at home, after burning the family's dinner. Geri posted a photo on Instagram showing her failed efforts. She can be seen looking down at what appears to be a burnt potato dish resting on her Aga, along with two very black sausages! "When you just have to laugh at yourself. (Burnt dinners and disappointments)," she captioned her post.

steph mcgovern cooking fail
Photo: © Twitter
Steph McGovern

New mum Steph confessed cooking is not her forte after she suffered a mishap in the kitchen when cooking crunchy fried chicken. Sharing a clip on Twitter on Thursday, the journalist shared: "One thing's for sure.... I'll never be asked to present a cooking show."

