﻿
9 Photos | Cuisine

9 celebrity men who are also secret home chefs

From Mike Tindall to David Beckham..

9 celebrity men who are also secret home chefs
You're reading

9 celebrity men who are also secret home chefs

1/9
Next

Missing Starbucks? These are the most-wanted coffee machines on the internet right now
Sophie Hamilton
david beckham
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Has anyone else noticed what an amazing cook David Beckham is these days? Well, we have. The former England footballer has turned into quite the domestic god, often sharing clips of himself whipping up tasty meals on his Instagram page - and now we're all in lockdown, the dad-of-four is spending his time doing even more home cooking.

From creating delicious dinners for his wife Victoria Beckham and teaching his daughter Harper how to bake, to serving up impressive cakes for family tea, lovely David continues to show off his culinary talents. Mind you, he is great pals with star chef Gordon Ramsay, so he's clearly picked up some first-rate tips.

 

But Mr Beckham isn't the only celebrity man who enjoy a spot of cooking. Scroll down to see more famous fellas getting busy in the kitchen…

peter andre
2/9

Peter Andre

Doting dad Peter is the first to admit his passion for food. On a recent Instagram post, the singer shared a snap of a tasty-looking barbeque supper, writing: "I love cooking and if loving cooking is wrong...... I don’t wanna be right. #steviewonder #bbq #family." The TV presenter often posts photos of his latest dishes – we loved the look of his kung po chicken dinner that he cooked for his family in March.

MORE: Online food delivery services available during lockdown: From Tesco to Aldi and Sainsbury's

bradley cooper
3/9

Bradley Cooper

Bradley famously played a chef in the movie Burnt with Sienna Miller and to prepare for the role he spent weeks training with star chef Marcus Wareing. Actor Bradley comes from an Italian family so it's no surprise he has a passion for cooking – the role was perfect for him. We might just have to add it to our lockdown re-watch list…

 

MORE: These are the most-wanted coffee machines on the internet right now

spencer matthews
4/9

Spencer Matthews

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer – whose brother James Matthews is married to the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton – loves to cook up a storm in the kitchen. Like Matt Dawson, he also took part in Celebrity MasterChef and likes to post cook-along clips on his Instagram page.

michael buble
5/9

Michael Buble

Singer Michael Buble just got even more romantic – if that's possible. Did you know the star was once a boat cook and fisherman as a teenager, which sowed the seeds for his love of cooking? Michael is married to Luisiana Lopilato and credits her with furthering his interest in food.

He told The Guardian: "I’m married to this beautiful girl [from Italy and Argentina] and [we] attend asados [a barbecue from South America]. Of course, now I’m making roll-it-out gnocchi with my mother-in-law. Great chorizo, great asado – I’ll freaking make everything. I just love to cook."

 

MORE: Where to buy an outdoor pizza oven - get inspired by the Beckhams, Jamie Oliver & John Torode

snoop dog
6/9

Snoop Dog

American rapper Snoop Dog only went and released his own cookbook back in 2018 titled, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, featuring his favourite recipes. The star also co-hosts a TV show with star cook Martha Stewart called Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.

justin timberlake
7/9

Justin Timberlake

He sings, he dances, he acts, and yes, Justin Timberlake also cooks. Is there no end to the man's talents? Justin previously told US talk show host Jay Leno of his wife, actress Jessica Biel: "She likes to cook. I like to bake… so dinner and dessert."

matt dawson
8/9

Matt Dawson

Another multi-skilled celebrity, Matt Dawson is a retired English rugby player who came second in Strictly Come Dancing and also won Celebrity MasterChef. Pretty impressive! The dad-of-two likes to shares his latest recipes on his Instagram page – we took a look and his latest sausage casserole recipe looks fantastic. Note to self!

mike-cheese-burgers-
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Mike Tindall 

Since joining Instagram in October, doting dad Mike has shared some seriously tasty-looking photos of food to his social media page. On Saturday, Mike even posted a photo of some mouth-watering cheeseburgers that he'd rustled up while in lockdown - how good do these look! 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...