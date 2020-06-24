﻿
Cuisine

10 summer salad combos perfect for your heatwave snack

The ideal refreshing meal or snack

Sophie Hamilton
It's absolutely baking right now in Britain and just about the only meal we can contemplate eating for lunch is a salad. Cooling, crunchy and delicious, it's the perfect heatwave dish.

 

There are tons of salad combinations to create at home and we've got 10 ideas for you to try – from avocado, Roquefort and bacon to ginger, chilli and prawn or even Chai poached chicken salad.

 

Take a look at these mouth-watering salad combos below…

 

Asian prawn salad

Enjoy a taste of Asia and all the flavours it has to offer: ginger, chilli and, of course, prawns...

Full recipe here: Asian prawn salad

Chicken cobb salad with bacon

Lettuce, tomato and avocado pieces, crumbled Roquefort cheese, cooked bacon pieces, soft-boiled eggs, chicken strips and watercress... Need we say more?

Full recipe here: Chicken cobb salad with bacon bits

Spiced lamb skewers with blackberry quinoa salad

Light, fresh and bursting with flavour, this blackberry quinoa salad with spiced lamb skewers will have you eating light all year round.

Full recipe here: Spiced lamb skewers with blackberry quinoa salad

Chai-poached chicken salad

Make your salad different by adding Chai teabags when poaching chicken. When mixed with chilli, garlic, ginger and coriander, this is sure to be an explosion of incredible flavours. Sit back in the garden and serve a glass of chilled white wine to go with.
 

Full recipe here: Chai-poached chicken salad with lemon and ginger dressing

Beetroot and goat's cheese salad

Goat's cheese makes everything taste delicious. All you have to do is break it up and toss it into the bowl for a super speedy dish.

Full recipe here: Beetroot, walnut and grapefruit salad with goat's cheese

Superfood summer salad

Get your superfood intake – we're talking fibre, vitamin C and D, Omega 3 and magnesium – in one go with this award-winning salad...

Full recipe here: Superfood summer salad with shoots and seeds

Thai beef salad

A great lunch or dinner recipe with radishes, spring onions and rump steak. Delicious!

Full recipe here: Thai beef salad

Mixed grain salad

Mixed grains, roasted baby carrots and new potatoes promise to see you through the day while a little burst of superfood blueberries will give you an energy boost.

Full recipe here: Mixed grain salad

Asparagus and poached egg salad

Make a super salad by including superfood asparagus, which is naturally low in calories, high in vitamins A and C and energy-boosting.

Full recipe here: Asparagus and poached egg salad

Moroccan sweet potato salad

Enjoy the healthier alternative to potatoes with this Moroccan-style sweet potato and prawn salad.

Full recipe here: Moroccan sweet potato and prawn salad

