13 strangest celebrity pregnancy cravings: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham & more

Pregnancy completely changed their food preferences!

13 strangest celebrity pregnancy cravings: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham & more
13 strangest celebrity pregnancy cravings: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham & more

Nichola Murphy
Aside from navigating changing hormones and morning sickness, many pregnant women also report having cravings for certain foods. Ola Jordan, Holly Willoughby and even royals such as Kate Middleton have opened up about their food hankerings while they were expecting, and some of them will surprise you! We take a look at the weirdest celebrity pregnancy cravings…

 

Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girls star has supposedly wanted everything from smoked salmon to marmalade on toast during her pregnancies. The latter was particularly surprising since Victoria tends to prefer toasted Ezekiel bread or her own homemade multi-seed loaf now her children are grown up. The baby wants what the baby wants!

Stacey Solomon 

Stacey Solomon had multiple cravings, from tea to vinegar and even pickles! The Loose Women star admitted to going through a McDonald's drive-through purely to get a cup of pickles, while she told Heart Breakfast: "So I started drinking tea, which I never, ever, ever have liked. It just seems like I really need a good cup of tea. And a lot of vinegar. I'm putting vinegar on everything."

Holly Willoughby

We love how relatable Holly Willoughby's pregnancy cravings were! “My sweet tooth was out of control. Harry was made of cupcakes and with Belle, it was worse. I’d just eat the buttercream, chuck the sponge and get another one!” she told Asda’s Good Living magazine.

 

Duchess of Cambridge

We know Kate Middleton loves Indian food, so it comes as no surprise that she craved it even more during her first pregnancy with Prince George. The Duchess supposedly loved eating vegetarian curry cooked by her local restaurant in Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire. So we wonder if George will inherit his mum's love of spicy foods when he grows up!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian indulged in cupcakes and waffles during her pregnancy with Mason - but she also had another very unusual craving! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told her Twitter followers: "My most intense craving was a waffle with butter and syrup. Weirdest maybe a relish and mayo sandwich, but only once thank god!"

Ola Jordan

Ola Jordan developed a sweet tooth when she was pregnant with baby Ella. As well as late-night supermarket trip to pick up several packets of Oreo's, the Strictly Come Dancing star also revealed she loved ice cream, despite the temperature being cool during her pregnancy. "Pregnant, sweating and hormonal. Approach with caution and bring ice cream!!!" she joked on Instagram, and Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas commented: "Lmao. So funny mine was doughnuts and milk."

 

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik, and she recently revealed that she can't get enough of bagels - she even enjoyed a bagel-themed cake for her birthday! The model told Jimmy Fallon during a virtual interview: "In the morning, my family brought out an 'everything bagel cake', which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat a bagel every day, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel."

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton had one very simple craving when she was expecting her daughter Honey, but at least it was easy to satisfy! Speaking to Closer back in 2015, she said: "Lots of carbs. Plenty of bread!"

Lydia Bright

When asked whether she loved using her pregnancy as an excuse to eat lots of ice cream, Lydia Bright said she definitely enjoyed indulging, but not on sweet treats. Instead, she ate "double helpings of pasta" - and we don't blame her. 

 

Katy Perry

Poor Katy Perry struggled with her cravings during the coronavirus lockdown, which meant the star was afraid to venture out to satisfy her hankering for spicy food! She said: "I have never wanted more spice than I want in my life now. So it's all about spice, how hot can my mouth get." The singer continued: "Everyone talks about cravings when you're pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about 'do I want to risk my life getting that craving.'"

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle's desire to get her hands on a certain fruit drink saw her travel from the comforts of her Essex home all the way to London's Knightsbridge to visit world-famous department store Harrods. The This Morning star revealed she bought a bottle of delicious-looking mango lassi which is based on a traditional Indian recipe. Containing natural ingredients, including fresh yoghurt, we can certainly think of more unhealthy cravings to have!

Kim Kardashian

Who doesn't love cheese? We can't get enough on a regular day, so we can't blame Kim for stocking up on cheesy foods during her pregnancy with North West. Speaking of her cravings back in 2013, she admitted: "Mostly cheese, chilli cheese fries, everything with cheese."

 

Lucy Mecklenburgh

While pregnant with her son Roman, Lucy Mecklenburgh wanted to get her hands on lots of beige foods - and don't we all! Considering she struggled with morning sickness, we're not surprised that foods such as crackers were her go-to.

