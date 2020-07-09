Aside from navigating changing hormones and morning sickness, many pregnant women also report having cravings for certain foods. Ola Jordan, Holly Willoughby and even royals such as Kate Middleton have opened up about their food hankerings while they were expecting, and some of them will surprise you! We take a look at the weirdest celebrity pregnancy cravings…
Victoria Beckham
The former Spice Girls star has supposedly wanted everything from smoked salmon to marmalade on toast during her pregnancies. The latter was particularly surprising since Victoria tends to prefer toasted Ezekiel bread or her own homemade multi-seed loaf now her children are grown up. The baby wants what the baby wants!