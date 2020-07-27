The English picnic season is here and after months of lockdown, we're certainly making the most of it. From a quick sandwich and bottled drink to the full-blown fancy hamper, executive camping chairs and posh rugs – British picnics come in all shapes and sizes.
But here's the question… do the royal family enjoy picnicking too? Do Charles and Camilla produce a luxury organic spread for friends in the grounds of Highgrove? Does the Duchess of Cambridge throw a fun family picnic for her children at Kensington Palace complete with garden games like croquet?
Well, by the look of the photographs below, the royals are just as keen on a picnic as you and I. Take a look at these royal picnic snaps from past days for a little summer nostalgia…
The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William's wife Kate looked just like any of us as she enjoyed a car boot picnic with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis back in July 2019. The royals were at a polo match in Wokingham to watch dad William compete. George and Charlotte looked adorable eating their lunch in the boot, while doting mum Kate fed Louis on her lap.
